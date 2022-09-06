Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract
TOPEKA — Officials from Saint Francis Ministries met with Nebraska regulators on Dec. 9, 2021, to review the organization’s failure to comply with the terms of its state contract. People are also reading…. The Kansas-based foster care provider had struggled to provide medical records for all the children...
1011now.com
Scholarship honors former Husker killed during 9/11 attacks at World Trade Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This Sunday will mark 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center. Thousands of people lost their lives, including a Nebraska native whose legacy is certainly not forgotten. Julie Geis wasn’t even planning on being at the World Trade Center on September...
knopnews2.com
State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. The focus of “Connect Nebraska” is to find what areas are most in need. State officials are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet...
Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska
Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EducationQuest awards 24 Nebraska high schools with $200,000 in grants
The grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college.
KSNB Local4
Platte River runs dry again
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Governor Candidate: Jim Pillen
NTV's Chris Wagner sat down with Nebraska gubernatorial Republican nominee Jim Pillen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
KETV.com
Missing developmentally disabled Central Nebraska man found
KEARNEY, Neb. — An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday for a developmentally disabled man who disappeared from his Central Nebraska home. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said Brian Robert Strong, 51, was last seen in the 6200 block of E. Coal Chute Road in Kearney. He was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Comments / 0