Grand Island, NE

NebraskaTV

No Deere but Husker Harvest Days welcomes 70 new exhibitors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days welcomes dozens of new exhibitors to this year's show, but the event will go on without one of the biggest names in agriculture as John Deere will not be on site. What visitors will see are red combines built in the Big...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts hosts recently discharged service members in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Recently discharged military service members were welcomed back to Nebraska Wednesday night in Lincoln. Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted the 2022 Veterans Welcome Home event at the Governor's Residence. Service members who have discharged over the past year were invited, along with their families, to attend the backyard picnic with food, games, and exhibitor tables from Nebraska veteran service organizations, State of Nebraska recruiters, and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Hunting on state recreation areas begins in Nebraska

Hunters are reminded Nebraska’s state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 6. Several hunting seasons open in early September, including archery deer, dove, grouse and other small game and furbearer seasons on Sept. 1. Early teal opens Sept. 3 and fall turkey on Sept. 15. Regulations state...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Platte River runs dry again

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Driving down Highway 281, one may notice there’s not a single drop of water in the Platte River. Local hydrologists say there’s nothing to be concerned about, as this is something that happens more often than you think. The last time the Platte...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

School safety reminder issued by State Patrol, education department. As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing developmentally disabled Central Nebraska man found

KEARNEY, Neb. — An endangered missing advisory was issued Monday for a developmentally disabled man who disappeared from his Central Nebraska home. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said Brian Robert Strong, 51, was last seen in the 6200 block of E. Coal Chute Road in Kearney. He was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.
KEARNEY, NE

