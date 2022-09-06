ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire

Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/child-and-dog-dead-in-fairfax-house-fire/
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire

A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/harris-teeter-evacuated-after-paper-towel-fire/
ALEXANDRIA, VA
12 year-old “Kidpreneur” launches candle store in Tysons Corner Center

12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center. 12 year-old “Kidpreneur” launches candle store in …. Family, friends celebrate the life of ‘Super Sarah’. Top Stories from DC News Now at 10 p.m. on September …. 19-year-old...
TYSONS, VA

