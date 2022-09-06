Read full article on original website
Elementary school principal in Fairfax Co. arrested after DWI, hit-and-run
A principal at a Fairfax County elementary school is on leave after he was accused of driving into a home while intoxicated and then leaving the scene. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/elementary-school-principal-in-fairfax-co-arrested-after-dwi-hit-and-run/
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
Firefighters said a girl died in a fire in a home in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County early Tuesday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/child-and-dog-dead-in-fairfax-house-fire/
Prince William County Police Release Ring Video Showing Moments Before Shooting During Drug Operation
The Prince William County Police Department shared video from a Ring camera that shows minutes leading up to a police shooting during an undercover drug operation. One of the people accused of being part of the drug deal died after he was hit in the exchange of gunfire.
Prince George's Co. aims to keep kids off the streets & into recreation centers as curfew begin
Prince George's County is set to enforce a 30-day curfew for youth ages 16 & under beginning Friday night. Prince George’s Co. aims to keep kids off the streets …. Top Stories from DC News Now at 6 a.m. on September …. Gaming with Derek: NFL winningest QBs by...
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/virginia/harris-teeter-evacuated-after-paper-towel-fire/
12 year-old “Kidpreneur” launches candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center. 12 year-old “Kidpreneur” launches candle store in …. Family, friends celebrate the life of ‘Super Sarah’. Top Stories from DC News Now at 10 p.m. on September …. 19-year-old...
