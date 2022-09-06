Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
LOOK: Commanders Release Offense Depth Chart vs. Jaguars
The Commanders reveal their personnel plan on offense for Week 1.
Yardbarker
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
LOOK: Falcons Release Offense Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 vs. Saints - Surprises?
Arthur Smith and the Falcons release their first depth chart.
Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener
The team says it's "unofficial," but it's still the depth chart on the team's website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Stood Out on the Week 1 Dolphins Depth Chart?
Tyreek Hill is listed as the first-team punt returner for the Miami Dolphins, while Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert both are listed as first-team running backs
NFL・
Colts re-sign RB Phillip Lindsay to practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts re-signed running back Phillip Lindsay to their practice squad Tuesday. The Colts released the two-time 1,000-yard rusher
Bears confident Brisker, Gordon can handle Week 1 test vs. 49ers
LAKE FOREST – Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles revamped the secondary this offseason, injecting youth and talent into a unit that was among the worst in the NFL last season. That youthful talent – cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker – finally arrives Sunday...
Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t have too many good things to say about Soldier Field a few weeks ago. However, he’s now done a complete U-Turn following the Bears’ decision to make a major change on the stadium ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After being criticized by no […] The post Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Browns vs. Panthers: Unofficial Depth Chart Observations
Right off the bat, I noticed that the starting offense contains two tight end spots instead of one tight end and one fullback. This supports the sentiment that Cleveland will no longer use a traditional fullback as they have for the past two seasons. Kellen Mond is listed as QB3...
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Jonathan Bullard Limited, Irv Smith Jr. Good to Go
Plus updates on the Packers' Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, and more.
Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting
The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their season-opening game next Monday night against the Broncos. While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments, including three rookies being listed as starters. Here is a look at the team’s Week 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steelers Sign New Practice Squad WR, Replace Hamlicar Rasheed
The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new receiver to their practice squad.
Takeaways from Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season
The first depth chart for the Giants' 2022 season is out, and while it's unofficial, it does offer some hints into how the coaching staff might be thinking.
Bears Receiver Has Vikings Games Circled
Former Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been in Chicago a short time but has two games with his old team circled.
Comments / 0