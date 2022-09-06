ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn

One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
ClutchPoints

Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos didn’t have too many good things to say about Soldier Field a few weeks ago. However, he’s now done a complete U-Turn following the Bears’ decision to make a major change on the stadium ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After being criticized by no […] The post Bears kicker Cairo Santos’s complaints heard as Chicago makes key switch ahead of Week 1 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Browns vs. Panthers: Unofficial Depth Chart Observations

Right off the bat, I noticed that the starting offense contains two tight end spots instead of one tight end and one fullback. This supports the sentiment that Cleveland will no longer use a traditional fullback as they have for the past two seasons. Kellen Mond is listed as QB3...
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
