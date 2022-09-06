ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield theater set to debut its newest show

By Tristan Klinefelter
 2 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater also known as CAST will be debuting its show Steel Magnolias.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

A sudden realization of their mortality affects them all but also draws on the underlying strength and love which gives the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org ,at the CAST office Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each show.

Tickets are nearly sold out for some performances. CAST volunteers encourage patrons to order tickets before the performances are sold out. No performances will be added.

