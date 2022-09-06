Read full article on original website
Renee Wood
2d ago
God Bless her Family. The man that killed this beautiful woman should have never been out of jail. He gets out of jail and took this lady from her family. I'm so very sorry for the family loss
Reply
5
Related
Police arrest Memphis man in livestreamed shootings; 4 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday. The hours-long rampage had police warning people across the city to shelter...
Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody
A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night.
‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead
A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
Threats of possible violence at Memphis schools spark increased security, concern from parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The terror across Memphis sparked by Wednesday’s deadly shooting spree didn’t end with the suspect’s capture. Threats of possible copycats at schools prompted Memphis-Shelby County Schools to beef up security, specifically at Southwind High. Thursday morning parents, students, and teachers could see a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis police ID body of abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing
Nearly four days after a teacher in Memphis was allegedly kidnapped on her morning run by an SUV, the search for her is still ongoing. According to court documents, there may have been a bloody struggle before the SUV took off, causing “serious injury.” The affidavit also says the suspect is locked up but won’t tell police where to find her.Sept. 5, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
Police say body found after 3-day search belongs to kidnapped Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher
Authorities in Tennessee said on Tuesday that a body found in a Memphis-area neighborhood has been identified as belonging to a missing teacher who disappeared four days ago.
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
actionnews5.com
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5newsonline.com
NWA Runners respond to Memphis runner's murder
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of the Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
2 children in critical condition after shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting Tuesday morning at 12:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of Macon Road. Two juveniles had been shot. They were both taken to Le...
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
49-Year-Old Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle accident happened on Friday. The officials reported that a 49-year-old woman was rushed to Regional One where she succumbed to her injuries and [..]
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
lakelandcurrents.com
City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October
A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
Comments / 5