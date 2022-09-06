ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Wood
2d ago

God Bless her Family. The man that killed this beautiful woman should have never been out of jail. He gets out of jail and took this lady from her family. I'm so very sorry for the family loss

rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
NBC News

Search for Memphis teacher who vanished still ongoing

Nearly four days after a teacher in Memphis was allegedly kidnapped on her morning run by an SUV, the search for her is still ongoing. According to court documents, there may have been a bloody struggle before the SUV took off, causing “serious injury.” The affidavit also says the suspect is locked up but won’t tell police where to find her.Sept. 5, 2022.
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
actionnews5.com

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
5newsonline.com

NWA Runners respond to Memphis runner's murder

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the wake of the Memphis runner’s tragic death, the Northwest Arkansas running community is speaking out. “I don’t think anyone should have to worry about where they run or who they are running with. They should just have to worry about going out and doing something good for themselves,” said Mandy Ozimek.
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
lakelandcurrents.com

City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October

A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
