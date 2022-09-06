Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
landgrantholyland.com
What issues emerged for the Buckeyes in Week 1? Anything need fixin’?
Playing No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener was bound to expose some problems for the Buckeyes. I was concerned about the defense: the line, the linebackers, the secondary. I guess that’s everybody. And I was wondering about the effectiveness of the OSU running game against a good defense. But never did I think that I’d devote this column to issues with the Ohio State passing game, and – let’s be honest – with quarterback C.J. Stroud.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for in-state 2024 athlete, preps for another slate of visitors
Arkansas State is already coming to town as the week went by rather quickly. With another home game on the docket, the Buckeyes are set up to host a crew of recruits again. While it’s not at the same capacity of Week 1, it’s another chance to keep the momentum rolling in a positive direction on the trail. If anything, having a smaller number of visitors this week allows the coaches to roll out the red carpet, and that should be a big time benefit.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Notre Dame review, C.J. Stroud’s new confidence level, and our Arkansas State report
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look back at Ohio State’s matchup against Notre Dame, take a look forward to Arkansas State, and discuss the news from throughout the week.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 8, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl podcast: Overreactions following Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Ohio State certainly started the 2022...
Ohio State Reaffirms Scholarship Offer to Bronny James, per Report
The elder son of LeBron James visited the Columbus campus last weekend with his father.
RELATED PEOPLE
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Isaac Likekele
As the basketball offseason continues and we move into the fall, Land-Grant Holy Land will put out our basketball player and team previews. There will be two previews a week leading all the way into the start of the season, beginning with player previews. Last time we finished up the...
landgrantholyland.com
Arvell Reese is ready to make his mark in Columbus
Over the past decade, the Ohio State Buckeyes have had some great linebackers grace the Horseshoe, many of whom are now playing on Sundays. Next year, they could be getting another one from Cleveland, Ohio in Arvell Reese. Reese is a 2023 linebacker recruit from the famed Glenville High School...
Lebron’s son posts photos with OSU gear after visit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The son of one of the most celebrated athletes in Ohio’s history could become a Buckeye in the near future. Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron-native LeBron James, posted on his Instagram himself in the scarlet & grey jerseys of the Ohio State men’s basketball […]
spectrumnews1.com
Big Delaware County battle in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Big September sporting events in Delaware County are nothing new, as the Little Brown Jug draws upwards of 40,000 each year as part of the Delaware County Fair. It is usual for high school football to cause the same stir, and while there won’t be that many people in Sunbury Friday night, they’ll be packed into the brand new Big Walnut High School Stadium, which debuted last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Radio Place
Former Muskingum University Head Football Coach has Died
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.
Mount Vernon, September 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mount Vernon. The New Lexington High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on September 08, 2022, 14:00:00. The New Lexington High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on September 08, 2022, 16:15:00.
WSYX ABC6
Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chainstoreage.com
Lucky’s is signed to star in Casto redevelopment in Columbus
Casto’s script for turning a neighborhood market into a mixed-use center has just landed a star player. Three years into its remake of the Thurber Village neighborhood center in Columbus, Casto has signed Lucky’s Market as its grocery anchor and marks the occasion as the project turning point.
Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death
Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
Comments / 0