Read full article on original website
Related
mynspr.org
Bear Fire recovery | Mill Fire investigation | Record-breaking heat
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 8. Today marks two years since the Bear Fire, many survivors are still recovering. Two years ago today, the Bear Fire — also known as the North Complex Fire — devastated the Butte County communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls. As of Aug. 30, Butte County reports 79 applications for building permits have been received in the North Complex burn area. Sixty-three have been issued. The county’s development services director, Paula Daneluk, described the numbers as “very low” during a Board of Supervisors meeting last month.
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
Comments / 0