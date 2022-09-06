The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Sept. 8. Today marks two years since the Bear Fire, many survivors are still recovering. Two years ago today, the Bear Fire — also known as the North Complex Fire — devastated the Butte County communities of Berry Creek and Feather Falls. As of Aug. 30, Butte County reports 79 applications for building permits have been received in the North Complex burn area. Sixty-three have been issued. The county’s development services director, Paula Daneluk, described the numbers as “very low” during a Board of Supervisors meeting last month.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO