New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims

Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success, a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Barbarian Review

Justin Long – AJ Richard Brake – Frank. Just ahead of the Halloween season, 20th Century Studios’ Barbarian arrives in theaters. It is nice to see an entertaining horror romp receive a theatrical release this year. Most of the 20th Century Studios output for 2022 has gone straight to streaming, much to the detriment of multiple films. The theatrical format is the best way to experience Barbarian for the first time.
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story

Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
It star Bill Skarsgård's new horror movie Barbarian gets rave first reactions

The first reviews have come in for It star Bill Skarsgård's new movie Barbarian, and it looks like he may have another horror hit on his hands. The film follows a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who books a rental home while travelling for a job interview, though discovers it is double-booked by a strange man.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer

Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake return to the big (see: small) screen in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm this November

Warner Bros. released the first trailer on Thursday for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the new feature-length animated comedy based on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the follow-up to 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. The film, in addition to feature-length continuations of The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse, was announced in May of last year.
Spirit Halloween: The Movie Gets New Trailer and Release Details

With Spirit Halloween stores officially opening their doors in locations around the country, fans are immersing themselves in all of their spooky offerings, while Bloody Disgusting has unveiled an all-new trailer for the upcoming Spirit Halloween: The Movie. The outlet also claimed that the film is expected to be getting a limited theatrical release on September 30th, followed by an On Demand release on October 11th, with a home video and soundtrack release arriving later in October. Given the time of year, the film will also be screened as part of various horror festivals, so it's unclear how widespread its theatrical releases will be. Check out the new trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie below before it debuts later this month.
Netflix Reveals Spooky Fall Lineup of Shows, Movies

September is here, as well as pumpkin spice lattes, Spirit Halloween stores, and release dates for spooky shows and movies. Netflix released their fall lineup for all things scary and creepy. One of the most anticipated shows for this spooky season is Tim Burton’s spinoff from The Addams Family, Wednesday....
Every Nightmare You Have About Airbnb Rentals Comes to Life in the Movie 'Barbarian'

Traveling is featured heavily in a lot of horror movies. From Evil Dead to Hostel and as recently as Midsommar, the inherent creepiness of being in an unfamiliar place completely out of your own element lends itself easily to a scary movie. While Halloween introduced the idea that suburbia can be a dangerous and horrifying place, films like The Hills Have Eyes taught us that perhaps staying home is, in fact, the safest bet.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million and Becomes the Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie in North American History

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed $700 million at the domestic box office to become the fifth-highest grossing movie in North American history. As reported by Variety, Top Gun: Maverick overtook Black Panther on its way to fifth place, and it also, according to Paramount, has become the only film to ever place first at the domestic box office for both Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays.
Bam Margera spotted at a bar after fleeing rehab again

In another sad turn of events for former Jackass star Bam Margera, it seems he’s once again relapsed after he was spotted leaving rehab once again to hit up a local bar. According to a video obtained by TMZ, Bam was leaving a bar in Florida with a mystery woman at 57 Tavern in Sarasota until about 1 am Monday, with the publication revealing that it looked “like he needed help walking out the front door.”
Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

