With Spirit Halloween stores officially opening their doors in locations around the country, fans are immersing themselves in all of their spooky offerings, while Bloody Disgusting has unveiled an all-new trailer for the upcoming Spirit Halloween: The Movie. The outlet also claimed that the film is expected to be getting a limited theatrical release on September 30th, followed by an On Demand release on October 11th, with a home video and soundtrack release arriving later in October. Given the time of year, the film will also be screened as part of various horror festivals, so it's unclear how widespread its theatrical releases will be. Check out the new trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie below before it debuts later this month.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO