Cubsfan13
2d ago
A great player, and human being. I would love to see him in some type of coaching capacity for the Cubs.
Ozzie Guillen: White Sox would be better off with Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen believes the White Sox would be better off keeping Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns from the injured list – but he isn’t under any impression that will actually happen.
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role
Can Jed Hoyer recreate continuity that bridges the 2016 championship with his "next great Cubs team" even after jettisoning the entire core of that team?. If so, part of the process may already be underway. The Cubs president said he talked this summer with 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist...
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Steve Stone believes Tony La Russa will return this season, doesn't think White Sox's improved play is tied to his absence in any way
The White Sox are 5-2 since manager Tony La Russa left the team to deal with a medical issue, but NBC Sports Chicago analyst Steve Stone doesn’t believe the club’s recent improved play is at all connected to the much-criticized La Russa’s absence.
Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records
Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
ESPN
Twins-Yanks rained out, doubleheader Wednesday; Rizzo to IL
NEW YORK -- — Injuries keep piling up for the New York Yankees at just the wrong time. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hang onto first place in the AL East. Rizzo is...
Angels star Anthony Rendon making surprising bid to play after feared season-ending injury
When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all. According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s...
Yardbarker
Watch: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
Laura Vita, 23, was attending a game with her friends in the Wrigley Field bleachers Tuesday night. She was excited to watch former Chicago Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. play again. Almora was a key member of the 2016 Cubs World Series team, and as the go-ahead runner in the...
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
CBS News
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
Joe Maddon: 'If (teams) only want middle managers, I'm not going to fit anymore'
The Los Angeles Angels have yet again been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2022. Entering Tuesday with a 59-76 record, the Halos are all but eliminated from postseason contention and are bound to finish with a sub-.500 mark. The brutal campaign in Los Angeles included the dismissal...
J.D. Martinez has an interesting plan for 2023
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez joined the Bradfo Sho podcast to discuss what happened in 2022 and his unique plan for preparing for 2023.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal on Cubs' bench in Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will move to the bench after leading off the first two games of the series. Zach McKinstry will replace Madrigal on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Aaron Boone still frustrated with safe call that set up Carlos Correa home run: 'Just how the system goes'
Aaron Boone was still visibly frustrated with a call that stood after challenging the play in the eighth inning that led to a go-ahead home run.
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
