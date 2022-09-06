Read full article on original website
Related
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list
The Emmy 2022 nominations have been announced.This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place on Monday 12 September at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary,...
‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel With New Lead In Works At ABC From Karin Gist; Calista Flockhart Eyed To Return
EXCLUSIVE: Exactly two decades since David E. Kelley’s Ally McBeal ended its five-season run on Fox, the Emmy-winning legal dramedy starring Calista Flockhart is plotting a comeback with a sequel series, which is in early development at ABC, I have learned. Written and executive produced by Karin Gist (Mike), I hear the new show will follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm from the original series (or its current incarnation) straight out of law school. The young woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) D.A. roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole...
New teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama unveils more cast mates
A new teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol has been released, which gives a look at more of the cast in character. The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Streaming
The 74th Emmy Awards are almost upon us. The biggest night for television will be broadcast on NBC, plus available to live-stream on Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. “Saturday Night Live” staple Kenan Thompson is hosting the 74th annual awards show, which marks a huge year for returning Emmy award winners like “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ted Lasso.” “Succession” continues to lead the pack with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” with 20 nods each. Rookie shows like “Severance” and “Only Murders in the Building”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Adele Wins Her First Emmy and Is Only One Award Away From EGOT
On Saturday night, musical artist Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only. This means the award-winning song writer is one step closer to EGOT status. She now has an Emmy, several Grammys, and an Oscar. All Adele needs now is a Tony and she'll have the full collection and join the elite group of artists who have managed to win all four.
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy Award for FINAL performance as T'Challa
Forever star, Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Emmy win during Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony for his role in Marvel’s What If…? series. The late star won the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode. He was nominated in the category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).
Steve Martin will be ending his career with Only Murders in the Building: 'This is weirdly it'
Steve Martin, 76, star of childhood favorites like The Pink Panther and Cheaper by the Dozen, revealed in a new interview that he may retire from acting after a legendary showbiz career stretching back to the early1960s. He currently stars in Hulu's super successful murder mystery series Only Murders In...
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Adele: One NIght Only was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night. The program also earned the honors for Outstanding Lighting Design/Direction, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Technical Direction and Outstanding Directing for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emmy Awards 2022: When are they? Who's hosting? All your questions, answered
The Emmy Awards are known as "TV’s biggest night." The 74th Primetime awards ceremony will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on NBC.
EW.com
Who will (and should) win at the 2022 Emmys
Who will take home Lady Emmy when the Television Academy hands out the coveted statuettes at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards (Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC)? Only those little envelopes know for sure... but EW critics Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich have some fearless predictions. Outstanding Drama.
SNL star Kenan Thompson gets a star on the Hollywood walk of fame
Kenan Thompson solidified his status as a showbiz icon as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, August 11. The entertainment legend, 44, was praised by the likes of his former Saturday Night Live co-star Leslie Jones, and was joined at the ceremony by his two daughters Georgia, eight, and Gianna, four.
Johnny Depp pokes fun at his 'organization' skills after an art session
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, 59, has been more active on social media of late, following the high-profile public trial against Amber Heard. The actor -- who made Jack Sparrow, from the Disney Pirates of The Caribbean movies, a household name -- took to social media of Sunday to poke fun at his "organizational" skills following a busy art session.
Love is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting a DIVORCE!
Nearly six months after viewers watched Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones —who connected in the pods during the Love is Blind's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated...
Spider-Man star Tom Holland announces social media break citing mental health reasons
Tom Holland has said he is stepping away from social media for mental health-related reasons. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star has been absent from social media in recent weeks. Holland said he had deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps from his phone and did not intend to post in the foreseeable future.
Digital Trends
2022 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 12. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show is an exciting time for shows like Ozark and Killing Eve, which will have their final opportunities at earning awards after ending their runs. There are plenty of new shows in the running, too, from HBO’s The White Lotus to the Apple TV+ hit Severance.
Pinocchio definitely isn’t a real boy in his movie’s new Disney Plus trailer
Disney’s never-ending parade of live-action remakes continues with an adaptation of 1940’s animated movie Pinocchio headed to Disney Plus later this year. In the latest trailer for the new movie, we get a look at Tom Hanks’ Geppetto, and a lot of CGI. The movie was also directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is reteaming with Hanks for the first time since 2004’s Polar Express. Pinocchio is set for release on “Disney Plus Day,” the company’s annual day of previews and release news. This year, it falls on Sept. 8.
Floor8
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0