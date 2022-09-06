The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.

ATLANTA, GA