Competition for local entrepreneurs offers $30,000 in prizes
Aspiring entrepreneurs, get your pitches ready! Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch Savannah 2022 Entrepreneurial Competition is coming soon. BizPitch Savannah is a kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”. Now in its fifth year, the event offers aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel...
nationalblackguide.com
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
wtoc.com
Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
‘We pay so much money.’ GSU student says new off-campus apartment building is a nightmare
ATLANTA — When Georgia State University student Jasmyn Mallory learned that there’s a waiting list to get into a GSU dorm, she had to find another option. Like many other students, she chose Reflection student housing, which is an off-campus apartment building close to the school. Mallory spoke...
wtoc.com
Library card sign-up month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
eatitandlikeit.com
Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District
Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia
Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library
The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
wtoc.com
SOAR.: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling. Tonya Samuels is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope and has more details about the...
wtoc.com
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
savannah.com
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. schools testing data showing progress, superintendent says
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - All of the virtual learning during the pandemic created something called a learning gap where students might have lost some valuable learning time. A local county in South Carolina says they are bouncing back from that trend. It’s no secret the last few years have been...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
wtoc.com
Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers from across Chatham and surrounding counties met Thursday to officially launch the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. You get a sense of genuine excitement from people at the United Way campaign kickoff. United and, once again, in-person. And cheerleaders...
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
New shelter in Savannah caters to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness
LISTEN: Parker's House aims to help unhoused women find long-term homes and health care, while providing a place to sleep for 90 days. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A first-of-its-kind shelter in Savannah opened its doors Tuesday to women experiencing homelessness. Parker's House, located just west of the city's downtown Historic...
