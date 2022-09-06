ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Burton 4H Center releases sea turtle on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Burton 4H Center on Tybee Island says they reach more than 8,000 students and adults each year through their environmental education program. To educate about marine life, they always have one or two sea turtles at the center. And when that turtle’s time is...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Library card sign-up month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Library Association holds National Library Card Sign-Up Month at the start of each school year to encourage young students to get their cards - and access to books. Lola Shelton-Council is the interim director of the Live Oak Public Libraries and she has a...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Treylor Park’s Pizza Party coming to Savannah’s Victorian District

Ironically enough, it was just this week, while enjoying a pie at Savannah’s most underrated pizza spot-Big Bon Bodega-that I had a friend mention that Savannah had become over-saturated with pizza. Now we’ve got a couple more in the pipeline. Last week we shared that Squirrel’s Pizza had announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
munaluchi

Royal Black Tie Wedding Serves Opulence in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal black tie wedding in Atlanta, Georgia serves opulence with extravagant decor, a lux cream & gold color story, and a private orchestra. Amanda & Sean’s royal wedding at the Four Season Hotel in Atlanta treated guests to a night of luxury! From being greeted at the elevator with champagne to being escorted into a grand ballroom draped in cream and gold silk, decorated with opulent floral arrangements of roses, calla lilies, and hydrangeas, and an aisle lined with romantic candles, their wedding was a stunning visual experience.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Thousands of LPs and CDs up for grabs at Emory library

The Woodruff Library at Emory University is giving away thousands of records and compact discs until Thursday, Sep. 15. Covering classical music as well as some rock and jazz, more than 7,500 LPs and at least 1,000 CDs are there for the taking. Music scores and books are also in the offing, and more titles are being added during the course of the week.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SOAR.: Women’s Mental Health and Wellness events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is Suicide prevention month and Pillars of Hope Counseling Services has an event coming up that will help spread awareness and help those who may be struggling. Tonya Samuels is the owner and founder of Pillars of Hope and has more details about the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
savannah.com

Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US

The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police searching for missing Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers officially launch 2022 United Way fundraising campaign in-person

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers from across Chatham and surrounding counties met Thursday to officially launch the 2022 fundraising campaign for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. You get a sense of genuine excitement from people at the United Way campaign kickoff. United and, once again, in-person. And cheerleaders...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Evans Memorial Hospital Blazing New Trails Car Raffle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital has served the greater Claxton area for more than 50 years - and is always looking to add to its services and resources. You can help them do that - and maybe drive away in a new car. There is still time to...
CLAXTON, GA

