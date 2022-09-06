ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18. Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22

Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Window World check presentation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Fredericktown, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day

Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Window World check presentation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Labor Day in Cape Girardeau

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. By The Bushel 9/6/22. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contour Aviation#Business Industry#Linus Business#U S Dot#The Bushel 9 6 22#Ag#Semo
KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Fredericktown

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China. SEMO kicks off...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KFVS12

Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.

The "War for the Wheel" game will be Saturday evening, September 10. See how you can help catch monarch butterflies to be tagged and released at Giant City State Park. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/9. S7HD confirms 1st case of monkeypox in southern Ill. Updated: 5...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week. Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places. Crews were washing and wiping down...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Purchase Dist. Health Dept. to administer new COVID-19 boosters

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will begin administering the new Pfizer and Moderna boosters. The boosters were expanded to include Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins. According to the health department, they’ll begin administering them on Monday, September 12 to those that are eligible, including:
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy