KFVS12
Start date for Contour Aviation flights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Contour Aviation will soon begin services out of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The City of Cape Girardeau announced Contour will begin flying passengers to Nashville International Airport beginning Tuesday, October 18. Tickets will go on sale by the end of the week and can...
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
KFVS12
First Alert from the Digital News Desk 9/7/22
KFVS12
Live at the Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day
KFVS12
Crews remove communication tower after it’s deemed unsafe
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews dismantled a communication tower into two sections and then removed it from the old Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. This tower was in place for roughly 50 years and served the Emergency Management Agency. They used the tower to communicate with local fire departments, HAM radio operators and others agencies.
KFVS12
Labor Day in Cape Girardeau
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19: Ste. Gen Co. is now a high community level county
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 8,626 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending August 31. That’s 10 percent more than the previous week’s new cases. That is 675 or 8.4 percent more than the number of new cases reported...
KFVS12
Western Ky. volunteer fire departments recognized for heroism, work after Dec. tornado
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some volunteer fire departments were recently recognized by the Office of Emergency Management for their work after the December 10 tornado. Hickman County Fire and Rescue, Columbus Fire Department and Clinton Fire Department received heroism awards. According to a post from the Hickman County Emergency Management,...
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
KFVS12
Multi-million dollar West End Boulevard project underway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-million dollar project is underway in Cape Girardeau. This being the West End Boulevard replacement project. Crews with Fronabarger Concreters are currently working on a northern section of the roadway from Ozark Street to Bertling Street along West End. This particular project has several...
KFVS12
Traffic stop briefly blocks Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop with a large police presence blocked a portion of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau during the morning commute on Thursday, September 8. The roadway was briefly blocked near Kiwanis Park and Cape Rock Drive around 7:30 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Murphysboro Fire Dept. discusses importance of having the right equipment to help save lives
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride said they need a variety of equipment when responding to emergency calls. ”What we do is dangerous work,” he said. “Some of the things that we do are right on the edge of being unsafe.”. “It’s very important for...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. Food Insecurity Summit in Marion, Ill.
KFVS12
Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week. Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places. Crews were washing and wiping down...
KFVS12
Purchase Dist. Health Dept. to administer new COVID-19 boosters
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department will begin administering the new Pfizer and Moderna boosters. The boosters were expanded to include Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike proteins. According to the health department, they’ll begin administering them on Monday, September 12 to those that are eligible, including:
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An earthquake was recorded near East Prairie Wednesday evening, September 7. According to the USGS, it happened around 7:02 p.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3. It was recorded 5.6 miles southwest of East Prairie and 9.6 miles southeast of Sikeston, Mo. The quake had...
Fight over silica mine rekindles fears about Missouri’s Old Lead Belt
Pickle Creek runs two miles through Ste. Genevieve County’s sandstone valleys. It carries some of Missouri’s cleanest water, but residents worry that could change if NexGen Silica gets full approval to mine sandstone on a 249-acre plot of land along nearby Highway 32. They don’t have to look...
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
