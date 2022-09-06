ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Aaron seward
4d ago

These television personalities bloviate. That's what they get paid to do. Let the teams answer the questions on the field.

Mister A
4d ago

Let's be realistic here, Utah mopped the floor with Oregon, not once but twice last year and Oregon had better talent on their roster. Let's not get too excited about things just yet

ProPlayer2000
4d ago

Colin forgot Utah blanked Oregon last year (fewer points than Georgia just allowed) Then Ohio State beat that Utah team just like it would beat Georgia now.

The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum calls No. 1 Alabama 'overrated,' rips Bill O'Brien over major deficiencies vs Texas

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama has some immense work to do if they want to get back to the pinnacle of college football. While the Crimson Tide were already penciled in by many as a College Football Playoff lock, Saturday’s performance against Texas will go a long way to dispel those notions. Joining Sportscenter on Sunday morning, Finebaum laid into Alabama’s play against the Longhorns, as well as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Watch: Nick Saban livid over Alabama players' postgame gesture

Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban hilariously trolled, booed by Texas fans ahead of Alabama Week 2 clash

The Texas Longhorns are preparing to take on the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Week 2. It is a highly anticipated matchup that projects the Crimson Tide to win by a large margin. However, Texas may have some upset potential at home against Nick Saban’s squad. Texas football fans are doing their best to get in Alabama’s head before the game. Many of the Longhorns’ faithful taunted Saban ahead of the big game.
AUSTIN, TX
Colin Cowherd
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Texas fans have profane chant for Nick Saban during interview

Texas fans threatened to derail an interview with Alabama coach Nick Saban on Saturday thanks to their chant. Saban did a pregame interview for FOX ahead of Alabama’s game at Texas. The interview was a bit too close to the stands, however, and Texas fans could be heard clearly chanting “f— Nick Saban” over the course of the chat.
AUSTIN, TX
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Fans#Sec#Fs1#Buckeyes#Tigers
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset

The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
RICHMOND, KY
AthlonSports.com

College Football Games on TV Today (Saturday, Sept. 10)

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season features another packed slate of games on Saturday, Sept. 10. So if you're wondering "What college football games are on today?" know this: There are 80 involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Saturday, Sept. 10. Note: Games are ordered by start time....
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Independent

Rachel Richardson: Duke player’s claim of racist slur denied by university — what we know

Brigham Young University has announced that an investigation found no evidence to support allegations that fans racially abused Duke volleyball players during a match between the two universities “We reviewed all available video and audio recordings, including security footage and raw footage from all camera angles taken by BYUtv of the match, with broadcasting audio removed (to ensure that the noise from the stands could be heard more clearly),” the university wrote in a news release on Friday, about the incident on August 26. The AllegationsDuring the match in Provo in August, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson claimed that...
DURHAM, NC
Whiskey Riff

App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas AM

How about them Mountaineers, eh? According to Appalachian State University Head Football Coach, Shawn Clark, “The Way I Talk” has never sounded better than in the Luke Combs‘ rendition, which substitutes Morgan Wallen’s line, “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Volunteers” to “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Mountaineers.” And after App State’s massive upset over the number-six-ranked Texas A&M yesterday, the song seems especially fitting with Luke’s new lyrics. The historic victory by the Mountaineers is coupled […] The post App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas A&M first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOONE, NC

