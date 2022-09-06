Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Three hurt in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Two dead after crash in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have died following a crash in Bangor Saturday morning. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to the Bangor Police Department. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and that both drivers had died. Police...
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Thousands Are Blown Away By Windsor Fair’s 1st Motocross Show
This year's Windsor Fair was so much fun! I was there at the 92 Moose Booth to meet all of you and sign you up for prizes! I walked around, met so many wonderful venders and Mainers, but their was one attraction that I haven't been able to forget. My wife, Nelly and I brought our son, Bentley to this particular show and we were blown out of our seats. I wasn't expecting to see anything this adventurous.
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
wabi.tv
New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
foxbangor.com
One person dies in crash
ALBION– A car crash in Albion has left one person dead. It happened in the area of 505 Unity Road just before 11 am Monday. Lt. Chris Read with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office says the car went off the roadway into a ditch and rolled over- then flipped in mid-air before landing on it’s roof.
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
Someone Stole & Burned Several American Flags From a Maine Apartment
According to an article by WABI TV 5, Maine Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an incident where several American and service flags were removed from private property and burned. Police say that whoever did this targeted multiple apartments in the town of Hermon, Maine. After taking the flags down, the suspect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist Killed on College Ave in Waterville Thursday Morning
According to WABI TV 5, one person is dead following a motorcycle vs van crash that happened on Waterville's College Avenue Thursday morning. WABI reports that the fatal crash occurred in the area of Hazelwood Avenue on College Avenue. The news station reports there was collision between the motorcycle and a KV CAP van.
Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street
You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
Insane RaveX Freestyle Motocross Show Tonight @ The Windsor Fair!
It has been an incredibly fun week already at Maine's famous Windsor Fair. We've had so much fun meeting and talking with listeners and getting you signed up for that 50" TV and Jason Aldean tickets at our booth over in the demo building. But, the fun isn't quite over yet!
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1