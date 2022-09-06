Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Internet Has Been In Its Golden Era This Week
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Kanye West posted a series of black Instagram photos. “FUCK A VC NOW WHAT,” one post read, alongside a bunch of other photos of rapper Kid Cudi and Adidas executive Daniel Cherry III in hats. Online, people tittered. “remember to repost the kanye vc...
buzzfeednews.com
Tinder’s Unfollowing Spree Is A Reminder Of The Petty And Fun Side Of Tech Twitter
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. Dozens of celebrities, brands, and randoms were unceremoniously unmatched by Tinder in front of the whole timeline...
Comments / 0