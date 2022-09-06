Read full article on original website
Watch: Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
SFGate
California faces weather threats from fires to floods
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
The Weather Channel
California's Mosquito Fire Quadruples In Size (PHOTOS)
The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 10 square miles. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning. Photos show burned out cars and firefighters battling the blaze. The Mosquito Fire, burning in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, quadrupled in size by Thursday morning. The blaze is now more than...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Beachgoers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs, previously dubbed "mini-sharks," that seem to have a thing for feet. The shrimplike creatures have been snapping at the ankles of locals promenading along the shoreline, leaving people hopping around in pain, according to local news reports.
The historic California heat wave: When will the deadly temperatures end?
How hot will it get in California this week? Extreme heat ravaged California over the weekend, causing concerns of blackouts, death, and the effects of the drought. But the heat isn’t over yet, here’s what you need to know.
Here's where California's cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
A new study pinpoints erosion hot spots along the entire California coast — and found that cliffs in Northern California are disappearing the fastest.
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
Wife of California congressman dies after ingesting herbal treatment
The cause of death of Lori McClintock, the wife of a Northern California congressman, has come to light eight months after her untimely passing.
Mountain Lions Are Reportedly Killing Feral Donkeys in Droves in the Death Valley Area
Wild donkeys roam unchecked in the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, which cover a good chunk of Southern California and Northern Mexico, as well as Death Valley National Park in California. They travel in large herds, trampling the wetlands in search of water sources. The wetlands provide life-giving water and habitats for many native species in the dry desert areas.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
Terrifying details emerge after hiker falls 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon’s North Rim
TERRIFYING details have emerged after a hiker fell 200ft to his death from Grand Canyon's North Rim. Rescuers recovered the body of a 44-year-old visitor who reportedly fell from the rim west of Bright Angel Trail. Park officials said the "visitor was off trail when he accidentally fell off the...
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.
A Nevada woman bought a house and ended up owning a small town all because of a copy-paste error
The buyer intended to get one property valued at $594,481 in Spanish Springs, Nevada. But she ended up with 84 extra house lots and two common spaces.
Outsider.com
