California State

SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
The Weather Channel

California's Mosquito Fire Quadruples In Size (PHOTOS)

The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 10 square miles. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning. Photos show burned out cars and firefighters battling the blaze. The Mosquito Fire, burning in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, quadrupled in size by Thursday morning. The blaze is now more than...
One Green Planet

Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead

This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
VALLEJO, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area

Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
TRUCKEE, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

