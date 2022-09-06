ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gary Neville Praises Manchester United Defensive Duo

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIMUz_0hkah1st00

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is full of praise for two new United defenders.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been speaking about United following their win against Arsenal.

Neville has been full of praise for United following their performances in their last four victories in the Premier League.

United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday and once again produced another strong defensive display.

The duo that Neville has heavily praised are the two new arrivals from the Eredivise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBJoZ_0hkah1st00

IMAGO / PA Images

United signed Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez from Feyenoord and Ajax respectively.

Both players have been the subject of much praise from United fans since their arrivals.

Now, Neville has had his say on the defensive duo following their consistently good performances.

The former United defender said;

IMAGO / PA Images

“I’ll point to a little thing, that left back Malacia, someone on the pitch with a bit of personality and fight and a bit of spirit.”

“Against Liverpool there was some real tenacity (from Malacia & Martinez) - from that you see Dalot is more aggressive, midfield more aggressive, it just takes one to demonstrate, talk about leadership it doesn’t always have to be the captain.”

“You see someone like Malacia, you see him in the last part of the game (vs Arsenal) the aggression, the tenacity and Martinez is doing that as well.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Tyrell Malacia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Eredivise#Imago Pa Images United#Feyenoord#Ajax#Malacia Martinez
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Galtier Shares a Major Regret from PSG’s Champions League Home Win vs. Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain took home all three points from its UEFA Champions League home group stage fixture against Juventus, as it clinched a 2-1 victory on matchday one. PSG received a double from Kylian Mbappe on the day. From PSG manager Christophe Galtier’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from...
UEFA
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy