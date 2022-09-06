Gary Neville Praises Manchester United Defensive Duo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is full of praise for two new United defenders.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been speaking about United following their win against Arsenal.

Neville has been full of praise for United following their performances in their last four victories in the Premier League.

United defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday and once again produced another strong defensive display.

The duo that Neville has heavily praised are the two new arrivals from the Eredivise.

IMAGO / PA Images

United signed Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez from Feyenoord and Ajax respectively.

Both players have been the subject of much praise from United fans since their arrivals.

Now, Neville has had his say on the defensive duo following their consistently good performances.

The former United defender said;

IMAGO / PA Images

“I’ll point to a little thing, that left back Malacia, someone on the pitch with a bit of personality and fight and a bit of spirit.”

“Against Liverpool there was some real tenacity (from Malacia & Martinez) - from that you see Dalot is more aggressive, midfield more aggressive, it just takes one to demonstrate, talk about leadership it doesn’t always have to be the captain.”

“You see someone like Malacia, you see him in the last part of the game (vs Arsenal) the aggression, the tenacity and Martinez is doing that as well.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon