Read full article on original website
Freck
2d ago
Well that should spare a lot of people from having to listen to achy breakey heart again.
Reply
32
Sandy Stone
1d ago
He can sing, but he needs to cut that ragged hair and shave. He’s not young enough to pull that look off.
Reply(3)
11
Pam Nelson
1d ago
Thief stole the only song that ever made it!! Has a hoochie daughter just like him!
Reply
8
Related
Katy Perry Bails On California For Kentucky: “It Reminds You That Hollywood Is Not America”
It appears we have yet another celebrity high tailing it out of Hollywood, and planting some roots in the country…. And it’s no other than famed singer Katy Perry. The 37-year-old discussed her new home away from Hollywood in Kentucky, on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast recently:. “I’m...
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
Kentucky bladesmith’s work wielded by actor Chris Pratt and others
A Kentucky bladesmith’s handy work is getting some serious screen time, appearing in the blockbuster movie "Jurassic World Dominion".
New Video Shows 14-Year-Old Dolly Parton Performing In East Tennessee Gas Station Parking Lot
Life occurs in phases, and everyone has their past. Obviously celebrities are not immune to this, and most times, when fans come across their throwback pictures or videos, it gives them a nostalgic feeling. As a result, they have a better mental picture of the artist and appreciate their art even more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky firefighters could appear in upcoming feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky firefighters showed off their acting chops this summer during the filming of a movie in Louisville. The Zoneton Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying they were "sworn to secrecy" until now and that many of their firefighters will likely appear in the upcoming film, "The Muzzle," as background actors.
wvlt.tv
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Ann Marie Davis was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and her sister, Kim Daniel Rager, wanted to do something to cheer her up by reaching out to one of her favorite people: Dolly Parton.
New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch
It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in Tennessee.
WTVQ
Two Kentucky animals in America’s Favorite Pet contest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Kentucky animals are in the running for America’s Favorite Pet contest. Kewpie the opossum was rescued in Lexington and then nursed back to health by Tonya Poindexter who runs the nonprofit Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London. Poindexter and Kewpie joined ABC 36...
firefighternation.com
Move Over Tom Cruise, Zoneton (KY) Firefighters Set to Hit the Big Screen in Upcoming Movie
Firefighters from the Zoneton Fire Department in Bullitt County provided help to a movie crew in August shooting a film in Kentucky. The movie is about a Los Angeles police officer investigating the murder of his partner, and part of the story called for a car fire and firefighters to extinguish it.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Love of horses brought Queen to Kentucky several times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Queen and Kentucky shared a common bond-- a love for horse racing and breeding. She visited the bluegrass state three times. Twice in the 1980s, and then for the 2007 Kentucky Derby. Each time she stayed at Bill Farish’s Lane’s End Farm in Woodford County.
‘The Good Wife’s Megan Hilty Breaks Silence on Family Members’ Plane Crash Deaths
On Sunday (September 4), a float plane crashed into Puget Sound in Washington. Following the crash, the U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the scene. Sadly, however, all ten passengers on board the small plane had died in the horrific incident. To make matters worse, only one body could be recovered....
Wave 3
Ethan the dog’s owner, KHS facility director Jeff Callaway honored as Ky. Colonel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society’s facility director and Ethan the dog’s owner has received one of the commonwealth’s highest honors. Jeff Callaway was honored as a Kentucky Colonel on Wednesday, the Kentucky Humane Society posted on social media. The title is one of the highest honors bestowed by the governor of Kentucky.
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
13-Year-Old Girl Completes North American Sheep Grand Slam, Youngest Female to Ever Do It
On Aug. 30, a 13-year-old girl made sheep hunting history. Cami Cunningham recently became the youngest female and the second youngest hunter ever to compete in the North American Sheep Grand Slam. During the event, the Texas native successfully hunted four North American sheep species: the desert bighorn, the Dall,...
Register Citizen
Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
wdrb.com
Emergency officials find missing helicopter in central Kentucky, pilot dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in central Kentucky found a helicopter that has been missing since Saturday. David Stone flew out from Creve Coeur Airport in St. Louis around noon Saturday, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management. He stopped in Sparta, Illinois, and called his wife before heading to Glasgow to fuel again. That was the last known contact with Stone.
Outsider.com
555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 49