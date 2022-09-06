You're going to want to make sure to throw on light layers, pack extra water and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door again Thursday. The area of low pressure to our north that brought our very modest dip in high temperatures and the threat of thunderstorm activity to our region on Thursday is now off to the east, and the strong ridge of high pressure centered to our east is rebuilding into northern California today. This will drive sunny skies and hotter temperatures on the way to all of northern California Thursday. We'll also have north winds and very dry conditions that will drive high fire danger when paired with how dry our fuels are. The heat will continue to be the biggest impact on your day today and Friday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in the valley, foothills and northern Sierra through 8pm Friday. Excessive Heat Warning through 10pm Friday in Trinity County & Heat Advisory from 11am through 11pm Friday in Siskiyou County. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is also set to be in effect from 11am through 8pm Thursday in western Siskiyou County for very dry conditions and gusty northeast winds. Clouds are tracking east early today and we'll have plenty of sunshine across northern California Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's to lower 80's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have mostly dipped into the 50's to lower 60's overnight. Winds are out of the north to 10mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 20mph possible today. Humidity will dip into the single digits to teens, and those dry conditions paired with our hot temperatures, our dry fuels, and the breezy north winds projected for today will result in high fire danger for all of northern California. Fires will be able to start very easily, so you're encouraged to be extra cautious. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 106 to 113 degree range in the valley, and lower 90's to around 104 degrees in our foothill and mountain areas Thursday afternoon. It's going to be a very toasty evening for anyone heading out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico, so you'll want to make sure you're staying hydrated if you're heading out to enjoy the evening there.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO