PG&E prepares for possible rotating outages, again
OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E has been directed to prepare for possible rotating power outages again on Wednesday, the utility company says. For the second straight day, PG&E is preparing for rotating outages that would affect customers for one to two hours to help prevent more widespread outages. California Independent System...
Statewide Flex Alert extended to Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - California issued a stage three energy alert -- one step shy of ordering rolling blackouts for 40 million people. Cal ISO expects more strain on the energy grid headlining into Thursday. The state does not have enough alternative energy such as solar or wind resources to cover the increased demand and the drought is impacting the power supply as well.
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday. Norman Nielsen, 65, told CNN Thursday he and his wife were going to bed when the sheriff came...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but welcome changes are ahead
You're going to want to make sure to throw on light layers, pack extra water and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door again Thursday. The area of low pressure to our north that brought our very modest dip in high temperatures and the threat of thunderstorm activity to our region on Thursday is now off to the east, and the strong ridge of high pressure centered to our east is rebuilding into northern California today. This will drive sunny skies and hotter temperatures on the way to all of northern California Thursday. We'll also have north winds and very dry conditions that will drive high fire danger when paired with how dry our fuels are. The heat will continue to be the biggest impact on your day today and Friday. The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect in the valley, foothills and northern Sierra through 8pm Friday. Excessive Heat Warning through 10pm Friday in Trinity County & Heat Advisory from 11am through 11pm Friday in Siskiyou County. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is also set to be in effect from 11am through 8pm Thursday in western Siskiyou County for very dry conditions and gusty northeast winds. Clouds are tracking east early today and we'll have plenty of sunshine across northern California Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are starting out in the 70's to lower 80's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have mostly dipped into the 50's to lower 60's overnight. Winds are out of the north to 10mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 20mph possible today. Humidity will dip into the single digits to teens, and those dry conditions paired with our hot temperatures, our dry fuels, and the breezy north winds projected for today will result in high fire danger for all of northern California. Fires will be able to start very easily, so you're encouraged to be extra cautious. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 106 to 113 degree range in the valley, and lower 90's to around 104 degrees in our foothill and mountain areas Thursday afternoon. It's going to be a very toasty evening for anyone heading out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico, so you'll want to make sure you're staying hydrated if you're heading out to enjoy the evening there.
Storm Tracker Forecast - Still Frying Friday With Cooler Weekend Weather Ahead
Temperatures soared Thursday afternoon in northern California as the clouds from Wednesday disappeared this morning. Friday will be almost as hot, but a welcome cooling trend to our weather arrives soon. A strong ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern of northern California, and that has led to fairly stagnant, hot air with areas of haze and smoke overhead. Tonight will be another clear night with areas of haze and smoke from regional fires, and lows will stay above average. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s and 80s in the valley and foothills. Friday will be sunny, hazy and almost as hot as Thursday with highs ranging from near 90 to around 110 in the hottest part of the valley.
California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities...
