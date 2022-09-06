Read full article on original website
PG&E prepares for possible rotating outages, again
OAKLAND, Calif. - PG&E has been directed to prepare for possible rotating power outages again on Wednesday, the utility company says. For the second straight day, PG&E is preparing for rotating outages that would affect customers for one to two hours to help prevent more widespread outages. California Independent System...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Much-Needed California Heat Relief Arrives This Weekend
The brutal late-summer heatwave continued Friday in northern California, but thankfully the end is in sight. Cooler air will be fantastic, but a different change is also coming to our weather, and it won't be very welcome. Record highs were threatened one final time this week in northern California, with valley highs between 107 and 112 degrees. We have also had a lot of haze and smoke in the air, but no real clouds. Tonight will be another warm night with more areas of haze and smoke pushing over the area. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 70s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy, hazy and thankfully not as hot. Highs will range from mountain 80s to valley 90s and lower 100s.
Statewide Flex Alert extended to Thursday
Cal ISO is asking Californians to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 8. Many people said they are prepared for rolling outages but hope cutting back their energy use will take enough stress off of the power grid.
Texas Fire burning south of Platina, Wildwood
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in western Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is burning off of Wild Mad Road, several miles south of Highway 36. Crews say the Texas Fire is burning south of Wildwood, Platina...
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
Parts of Southern California were under flash flood warnings Friday as a tropical storm threatens to drop a year's worth of rain in areas of the drought-stricken state, according to forecasters. The warning was in effect for Riverside County and northeastern San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service....
California company: Machine failure may have caused Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest...
California sheriff's deputy in custody after double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, called authorities...
