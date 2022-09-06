ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

Petition-led Austin Police Oversight Act to go before Austin City Council

AUSTIN, Texas — A petition designed to strengthen oversight and transparency for the Austin Police Department received thousands of signatures. It could become law if passed by the city council. Equity Action the local group behind the initiative feels this will help ensure accountability among the force. Those backing...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money

There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WAA Fall Fun Show: ESB Mexican American Cultural Center

9/8/22 — The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center celebrates its 15th year. So of course, the theme of their signature event, Viva Mexico, is a quinceañera! All year long they are dedicated to the preservation, creation, and promotion of Mexican American cultural arts and heritage in Austin. Having a rich history and bright future, the MACC is starting renovations to fit the growing community.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage

Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Threat reported in bathroom at Lockhart Junior High, more police presence expected

LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Independent School District is investigating a threat at Lockhart Junior High School after a note was found in a girls' restroom written on toilet paper. The note detailed a school threat with no indication of dates or times. In a letter to parents, the school's principal, Karen Nixon, said the school was alerted of the threat at the end of the school day when two students reported to a campus administrator that they found the note.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody

State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Southeast Austin residents react to severe storm damage at apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup continues at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday. Wednesday’s severe weather caused major damage to one of the buildings at The Element Austin apartments. Fortunately, that building was vacant, but the storm left quite a mess. The storm that roared through ripped part of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"She was the queen for my entire lifetime": Mayor Adler reflects on Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN, Texas — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth ll, Her Majesty Queen Máxima of The Netherlands paid a royal visit to Q2 stadium on the day of her passing. Although Her Majesty didn’t comment on camera about Queen Elizabeth’s death, CBS Austin spoke with Mayor Steve Adler who rode bikes with her this morning in front of city hall before they both learned of the news.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday night storm damages Southeast Austin apartments, causes power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a southeast Austin neighborhood after severe weather moved through Central Texas Wednesday night and caused major damage. The Element Apartments in southeast Austin was vacant and undergoing renovations when a thunderstorm moved through and ripped off part of the roof. The apartments are located at 1500 Royal Crest Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman searching for answers after home shot at in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin woman is looking for answers after her home was shot at last Friday. She shared with CBS Austin that the bullets narrowly missed her son. Austin police say it happened on Townsborough Drive near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola Lane around 2:30 am. Police say no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
AUSTIN, TX

