FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Austin Public Health prepares to bring new COVID-19 boosters to underserved areas
The new COVID-19 boosters are now available in Austin at select pharmacies and health care providers. But Austin Public Health wants to make sure it’s available to everyone who needs it. Health officials say getting COVID boosters may become as common as getting an annual flu shot. Maybe you've...
CBS Austin
Narcan vending machine accessible 24/7 in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — People in Austin can now access life-saving medication Narcan 24/7 at a vending machine outside the south Austin church and day center. The vending machine went up in August at Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center thanks to a partnership with the N.I.C.E Project. "I had an Uber...
CBS Austin
DEA and Hays County authorities to offer update on efforts to stem drug overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will join the Hays County Sheriff's Office and Kyle Police Department today to talk about the dangerous trend of drug overdoses among young people taking counterfeit painkillers. They'll also offer an update on what's being done to stop it. The...
CBS Austin
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
CBS Austin
Autopsy reveals another student dies due to Fentanyl overdose in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent a letter to parents this evening regarding a fourth fentanyl overdose in Hays County. The autopsy reports a fourth student death earlier in July, which shows fentanyl as the cause of death of a 15-year-old student. Tim Savoy...
CBS Austin
Petition-led Austin Police Oversight Act to go before Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — A petition designed to strengthen oversight and transparency for the Austin Police Department received thousands of signatures. It could become law if passed by the city council. Equity Action the local group behind the initiative feels this will help ensure accountability among the force. Those backing...
CBS Austin
How Valley Side Medical Clinic's Acoustic Wave Therapy can helps men with a common problem
There is hope and help for a common medical problem many men experience. Andrew Rinehart is here from Valley Side Medical Clinic is here to share how their Acoustic Wave Therapy can get to the root cause of ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
My ATX Water helps Austinites save water and money
There is a new initiative in the pipes that can help Austinites save water and money. Today, Randi Jenkins, Assistant Director of Customer Experience at Austin Water is here to talk about My ATX Water, an exciting new project to upgrade all water meters across the city of Austin. Follow...
CBS Austin
WAA Fall Fun Show: ESB Mexican American Cultural Center
9/8/22 — The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center celebrates its 15th year. So of course, the theme of their signature event, Viva Mexico, is a quinceañera! All year long they are dedicated to the preservation, creation, and promotion of Mexican American cultural arts and heritage in Austin. Having a rich history and bright future, the MACC is starting renovations to fit the growing community.
CBS Austin
Austin area schools wear maroon in support of Uvalde students going back to class
AUSTIN, Texas — Across Central Texas on Tuesday school districts encouraged students and staff to wear maroon in support of Uvalde students going back to school. From Pflugerville to Manor, Austin to Round Rock the districts demonstrated solidarity on what they knew was going to be an emotional day.
CBS Austin
Law enforcement, EMS stepping up presence for UT v. Alabama game this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes will be on Austin this weekend as two national sports shows make their way to the city for the UT vs. Alabama football game. Local public safety officials are already preparing for the large crowds of people expected to swarm the area. Law enforcement...
CBS Austin
'Catastrophic' equipment failure at Austin's airport likely cause of power outage
Wednesday, there were no lights or flights in the early morning hours at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airport experienced a power outage impacting all 4,000 acres of its property starting around 4:30 in the morning. Power did not get restored to the terminal until 7:15-7:30 a.m. The backup generators kicked on over an hour into the outage.
CBS Austin
Southeast Austin residents ask city for answers on dangerous 'bump' in the road
People living in one Southeast Austin neighborhood are asking the city to make the road leading up to their homes safer. "This is the worst it's even been," said Zabrina Washington. Teri Road near Allyson Court has been a problem spot for years, according to neighbors. However, they say things...
CBS Austin
Power restored after hours long outage at Austin airport leads to halted flights
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says the lights are back on and roads are open after a power outage left travelers in the dark for hours Wednesday morning. The airport initially tweeted about the outage a little before 5 a.m. saying "airport teams have been dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage."
CBS Austin
Threat reported in bathroom at Lockhart Junior High, more police presence expected
LOCKHART, Texas — The Lockhart Independent School District is investigating a threat at Lockhart Junior High School after a note was found in a girls' restroom written on toilet paper. The note detailed a school threat with no indication of dates or times. In a letter to parents, the school's principal, Karen Nixon, said the school was alerted of the threat at the end of the school day when two students reported to a campus administrator that they found the note.
CBS Austin
DPS: Two Austin-area fugitives on Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody
State law enforcement officials say two Austin-area fugitives who were on the Texas Most Wanted list are back in custody. DPS says 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Austin, and 30-year-old Nathan Reed Bingham was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 30, in Hutto. Bird was a registered sex...
CBS Austin
Southeast Austin residents react to severe storm damage at apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup continues at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday. Wednesday’s severe weather caused major damage to one of the buildings at The Element Austin apartments. Fortunately, that building was vacant, but the storm left quite a mess. The storm that roared through ripped part of...
CBS Austin
"She was the queen for my entire lifetime": Mayor Adler reflects on Queen Elizabeth II
AUSTIN, Texas — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth ll, Her Majesty Queen Máxima of The Netherlands paid a royal visit to Q2 stadium on the day of her passing. Although Her Majesty didn’t comment on camera about Queen Elizabeth’s death, CBS Austin spoke with Mayor Steve Adler who rode bikes with her this morning in front of city hall before they both learned of the news.
CBS Austin
Wednesday night storm damages Southeast Austin apartments, causes power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Cleanup is underway at a southeast Austin neighborhood after severe weather moved through Central Texas Wednesday night and caused major damage. The Element Apartments in southeast Austin was vacant and undergoing renovations when a thunderstorm moved through and ripped off part of the roof. The apartments are located at 1500 Royal Crest Drive.
CBS Austin
Woman searching for answers after home shot at in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin woman is looking for answers after her home was shot at last Friday. She shared with CBS Austin that the bullets narrowly missed her son. Austin police say it happened on Townsborough Drive near Colony Loop Drive and Loyola Lane around 2:30 am. Police say no one was injured and an investigation is ongoing.
