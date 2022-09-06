ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Mariah Carey Was Chillin at Cedar Point For Labor Day

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVHXy_0hkag1Q200
Source: James Devaney / Getty

Did anybody see a lady walking around Cedar Point in high heels Labor Day weekend? If so, you probably was kicking it with Mariah Carey and her twins.

The 53 year old Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey took to her personal Instagram to post pictures of herself and her twins, 11-year-old Moroccan and Monroe spending family time in Sandusky, Ohio at the legendary Cedar Point Amusement Park. According to Mariah Carey’s she and the kids had the best time however she made the mistake of wearing high heels to the amusement park and she will never do that again.

Take a look at Mariah Carey’s post below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0hkag1Q200
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 10

Marty ?
1d ago

sorry I miss her. but it's way to expensive for someone who cannot ride the rides ne more n just people watch. We used to get season passes cuz I live up the street but even the passes are high price esp on SS. If u buy early before Mothers day it's cheaper. But I come from the days when it used to be 30-50$$ to go for the day. 150-190(est) to sit on bench or in w/c is way too much. Even cheaper if u get around feb. online etc. My daughters n grandgirls get family passes btwn 300- 400$$ which is even better.

Reply
2
Citizen Z
1d ago

As long as her kids had a good time. It does show how out of touch she is with things us regular people do for fun. (Wearing high heels)

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beacon

Thousands dine, dance at Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival

For the past 17 years, Ed Verkin, Jr. has made the 12,000 pierogies served during the annual Perch, Peach, Pierogi, & Polka Festival hosted by the Knights of Columbus at Denny Bergman Hall. During this year’s festival on the Labor Day weekend, he passed the job to his son, Ed Verkin III, who kept the serving tables loaded with steaming pots of pierogies.
PORT CLINTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Cedar Point to host spud-tacular fresh-cut-fries event

SANDUSKY— For over 75 years, Cedar Point’s original fresh-cut fries have been at the root of the park experience, drawing fans from all across the globe to savor the hand-cut, freshly-prepared potatoes. To celebrate its humble spud, Cedar Point will host the first-ever “Happy Friar’s Fresh-Cut Fries Fest,” beginning Fry-day, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sandusky, OH
Entertainment
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: Tyrese Is Hiring Ben Crump!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. TYRESE I NEED A NEW JUDGE FOR MY DIVORCE …First One Was Outta Line!!!. Tyrese is fuming over his divorce case — where he was ordered...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Syracuse.com

Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster

Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
abc12.com

Ohio man wins $1 million with Michigan Lottery instant game ticket

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot will be heading south of the state line. A 32-year-old man from Ohio won a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Triple Million instant game while he was working in southern Michigan. The lucky winner purchased his ticket at Gerth's Beef & Deli in Temperance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Cedar Point#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Amusement Park#Labor Day Weekend#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
ELYRIA, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy