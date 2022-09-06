ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasbuddy: Prices have dropped in more consecutive weeks than 2020

By Alex Rose
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas prices took a pandemic plunge after demand was stifled in the spring and summer of 2020, but they have consistently fallen during a longer period, after hitting an all-time inflation-adjusted high in 2022.

According to lead petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy Patrick De Haan , gas prices have now fallen for 12 consecutive weeks across the country, eclipsing the time prices fell in the early stages of the pandemic.

Where to get a gallon of gas for less than $3

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” De Haan said in his blog .

It took months, but Colorado finally dipped under the national average , as the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.67 in Colorado. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.75.

