UEFA

Daily Mail

Gary Neville admits he would have 'WHACKED' Antony for his 'pointless' piece of skill on Oleksandr Zinchenko as video of the Manchester United star showboating against Arsenal goes viral

Gary Neville has said he would have 'whacked' Antony for his ridiculous piece of skill during Manchester United's victory over Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's new £85.5million signing opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 35th minute of their 3-1 victory over Arsenal. However, fans...
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
Daily Mail

'Should anyone be surprised?': Lionel Messi whips fans into a frenzy as the forward appears to be the only PSG player with the club's sponsor 'GOAT' on his sleeve as they warmed up for Juventus clash

Lionel Messi fans were left delighted after the Argentine superstar appeared to be the only PSG player who had 'GOAT' written on his warm up top ahead of the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday night. Fashion brand GOAT, described as a 'next generation lifestyle platform', agreed a multi-year...
Yardbarker

Mario Sconcerti insists Juventus is missing one key player

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has reflected on Juventus’ match against PSG again and reveals the Bianconeri are missing a number 10 like Paul Pogba. The French champions beat juve 2-1 in their first Champions League game of the season. The Bianconeri have not been in top form for...
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
