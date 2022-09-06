ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

Comments / 16

Donna
1d ago

Oh my GOD he is the Doctor from HELL!! I don’t even like the joke “I catch babies…take out uteruses… prayers to all the mama’s and babies that suffered at the hands of this man.

Reply
9
RN Fahey
2d ago

what does him being on Amazing Race have to do with his negligence? great investigative journalism

Reply(9)
7
Related
foxwilmington.com

$3000 in Damage Caused by Alleged Arsonist in San Diego, California: Police

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says they are looking for an alleged arsonist who they believe set a business on fire. Surveillance video caught a person wearing a black and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes walking towards a building in the San Marcos neighborhood of San Diego County, California. Authorities ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chula Vista#Amazing Race#Labor And Delivery#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gross Negligence#Medical Negligence#Ca Medical Board#Board Certified Physician#American#Cbs 8#The Medical Board
countynewscenter.com

Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County

The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
CBS 8

11 arrested, 51 cited during Sideshow Takeovers on San Diego streets

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day weekend during "sideshow takeover" events in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. On Saturday, September 3, police officials were made aware of a planned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
whqr.org

North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant

Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
LELAND, NC
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy