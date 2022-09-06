Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
Related
WSAV-TV
Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’...
WSAV-TV
Colleton County Sheriff's Office trying to identify murder suspect
The The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a murder suspect. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short supply. Pooler passes new...
WSAV-TV
McIntosh County Academy runs away from W. Nassau in interstate showdown (9/8/22)
McIntosh County Academy runs away from W. Nassau …. Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’ …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in...
WSAV-TV
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who …. Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday. ‘Part of every...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAV-TV
Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday
A historic day in Garden City. For the first time, a Black mayor is in charge of city government. Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’ …. Hampton County Schools announce new high school. City council discusses...
WSAV-TV
State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken identity murder suspects
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man in Glennville. State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short...
WSAV-TV
Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Southern implements free COVID tests at campuses
Georgia Southern University is making it easy to get screened for COVID-19. Starting Tuesday, you can access testing kiosks on both their Statesboro and Savannah campuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAV-TV
Tybee Island to host 4th annual Equality Fest
Tybee Island's fourth annual Equality Fest is happening this weekend. The event is all about bringing people together to celebrate their differences.
WSAV-TV
St. Andrew's trips up Hilton Head Prep, 31-19, for first win (9/8/22)
St. Andrew’s trips up Hilton Head Prep, 31-19, for …. Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’ …. Hampton County Schools announce new high school. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52...
WSAV-TV
Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Chatham County joins the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. I talked to two local mayors about their memories of her majesty.
Comments / 0