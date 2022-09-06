Read full article on original website
Related
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
King tells of ‘love’ for Harry and Meghan in address to nation
The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.After referring to his eldest son William and his wife Kate in their new titles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”The duke and duchess...
U.K.・
Emily in Paris’s Lucas Bravo: ‘People loved it or loved to hate it’
The ‘hot chef’ sensation of Darren Star’s romantic comedy has roles in two new films that offer the chance to show he’s more than a heart-throb
msn.com
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
Comments / 0