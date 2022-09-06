The King has shared his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they continue to build their lives in America.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation in which he also shared his “feelings of profound sorrow” over the death of the Queen.After referring to his eldest son William and his wife Kate in their new titles, as the Prince and Princess of Wales, he said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”The duke and duchess...

