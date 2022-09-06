Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WacoTrib.com
Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing
Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun. Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the street outside the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with murder in the death of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department worked a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Officers asked people to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays. The Temple Police Department later said on social media that...
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
KWTX
Man fires gun during domestic disturbance in Killeen, strikes girl in the foot
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Michael Mainet Alice, 45, was charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance and struck a girl in a foot, police said. The shooting happened on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. in the...
fox44news.com
Waco Police investigate deadly crash
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
KWTX
Mexia police investigate early morning fatal shooting
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead following a shooting in the early morning of Thursday in Mexia. Mexia Police Department officers responded at approximately 1:10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the Best Western in the 1314 block of East Milam Street to a call shots fired in the area.
fox44news.com
Man accused of road rage incident, evades pursuit
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit. The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the...
Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
KWTX
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended. Now, the woman they say is his girlfriend and who helped him escape has been apprehended, as well. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday...
KWTX
Death of inmate suffering from medical condition under investigation at Bell County jail
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate suffering from an undisclosed medical condition died Monday morning, officials revealed Wednesday. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was originally booked into Bell County Jail on Aug. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and his bond was set at $80,000. During...
KWTX
Strong winds cause multiple gallon drums to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred at the fair entrance where the drums were securing a sign, according to the Bell...
