WSAV-TV
Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
WJCL
Missing in Richmond Hill: Police searching for 17-year-old runaway
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Richmond Hill are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Richmond Hill Police posted a notice on Facebook Thursday about the disappearance of Sanyla Davis, 17. Sanyla is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 130...
WSAV-TV
Colleton County Sheriff's Office trying to identify murder suspect
The The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a murder suspect. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short supply. Pooler passes new...
abcnews4.com
'You feel numb:' Mother of missing son last seen in Savannah pleading for answers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A mother is pleading for answers after her son went missing in Savannah last month. “For him to miss his sister’s birthday on August 15th, that’s when everything just came crashing down. To know that something is wrong,” Kathleen Funkhouser, mother of Diontae Roberson, said.
Tybee Island Police arrest man for setting bar on fire on Labor Day
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Police arrested a man they say set a bar on fire on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Jacob Parrot set the bathroom at The Sand Bar on fire around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. A fire was reported in the bathroom, police say. TIPD arrested […]
Georgia man pleads guilty to armed robbery of four convenience stores, awaits sentencing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man faces the possibility of life in prison after he pled guilty to holding up four convenience stores in the span of a week, according to the the United States Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia. Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to […]
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
WTGS
Chatham County man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to four armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after admitting to four armed robberies of convenience stores in 2021. Jacob Bragg, 20, of Savannah, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
WSAV-TV
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who …. Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday. ‘Part of every...
WJCL
Man accused of deadly boat crash that killed 5 people granted bond
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has granted bond for Mark Stegall, the man accused of causing a deadly boat crash that killed five people on Memorial Day weekend. Chatham County deputies initially arrested Mark Stegall for a BUI and other charges, and he posted bond. Today, deputies rearrested...
Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
wtoc.com
Stretch of Hwy 57 named for Long County deputy killed in crash
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named in honor of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whitman’s name was unveiled Thursday morning in the Maryann Odum Annex building in Ludowici. The signs are already visible on Hwy...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can also now get a look inside the role of a Sheriff!. The Chatham County Sheriff’s office is starting a new program where residents can learn exactly what it’s like to serve and protect in their area. The department says the 12 week...
WSAV-TV
Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
wtoc.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Beaufort Co. forensic pathology suite
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new forensic pathology suite is now complete at the Beaufort County coroner’s office. The new area allows the coroner to be able to perform autopsies locally. The county council approved the half a million-dollar project as part of their $142 million budget in May.
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. announces additional roll call in the streets locations, dates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — After the Savannah Police Department brought back roll call in the streets to Felwood Park on Tuesday, they've announced some additional dates and locations for the event. The roll call in the streets initiative was designed for Savannah residents to be able to witness a...
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
WSAV-TV
State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken identity murder suspects
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man in Glennville. State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short...
