Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager. Savannah police seek to locate missing 13-year-old Savannah, Tybee mayors speak on passing of Queen …. Garden City swears in first Black mayor Thursday. ‘Part of every British person’s heart will die today.’...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Colleton County Sheriff's Office trying to identify murder suspect

The The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a murder suspect. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short supply. Pooler passes new...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Savannah, GA
Tybee Island, GA
Savannah, GA
Atlanta, GA
WJCL

Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
REIDSVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WSAV News 3

Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Stretch of Hwy 57 named for Long County deputy killed in crash

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of Highway 57 in Long County has been named in honor of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman. A road sign bearing Whitman’s name was unveiled Thursday morning in the Maryann Odum Annex building in Ludowici. The signs are already visible on Hwy...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Lowcountry family pleading for help as tree destroys home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — August Mack was on her way to the store to pick up groceries from the supermarket when a tree fell down on her home. August says her four daughters were in the home along with her niece when the incident occurred. “My daughter noticed the...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken identity murder suspects

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man in Glennville. State seeks death penalty for Glenville mistaken …. City council discusses housing development plan, …. Hampton County gets $52 million for new high school. Period products rise in cost, also in short...
GLENNVILLE, GA

