ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ

By Walt Grayson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lyWu_0hkae8Wh00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level.

Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of his house. Well, actually all in all, it takes up about three rooms. Rooms of metal and wooden pipes, and various percussion instruments and the air compressors to drive all of this.

Bob has a pipe organ in his north Jackson home. When he tells people what he has, some of them don’t even know what a pipe organ is.

This organ is one of several Bob has had in the past, and it’s made up of parts of several put together in such a way to make up this one. It is literally the outgrowth of something that started a lot simpler.

Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River

“It started off years ago in an interest in player pianos,” said Garner.

Bob has a couple of those, too. More specifically, “reproducing pianos.” They not only only play the notes but also reproduce the pedal nuances of the original performance. Rachmaninoff himself recorded this piano roll. The holes cut in the paper control the piano.

Similar to a piano roll, Bob’s pipe organ is controlled by a computer program. Because surprisingly, neither Bob nor Tippy’s play the organ. Bob’s interest in pipe organs is twofold; the finished product, of course, what we hear when it plays. But also, and maybe even more so, how it functions.

Something of this magnitude begs to be shared, which the Garners do as often as they realistically can.

“We’ve had an annual Christmas party, with the exception of the pandemic, for better than 30 years. And a hundred people will show up and it’s great fun,” said Tippy.

The intricacies of the pipe organ, especially converting over to electronic control should keep Bob more than satisfied for a while. And the finished product should satisfy, if not amaze, anyone who pops in for a demonstration.

If you are an organist and would like to try play the Garner’s pipe organ, email your phone number to Walt Grayson at wgrayson@wjtv.com .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Run in Rankin County to honor Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, RUNable will host a tribute run for Eliza Fletcher. She was a jogger who was kidnapped and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. Organizers said the run was inspired by Fletcher’s friends who finished her mile in Memphis. “I was a little bit devastated just because Eliza represents all of us. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
WJTV 12

Pine Belt leaders announce water drive for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, leaders from across the Pine Belt announced a collaborative effort to help Jackson neighbors who are dealing with the water crisis. Through Friday, September 16, neighbors in the Pine Belt can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the are. Officials plan to work with […]
JACKSON, MS
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Kidneys for Kids kicks off national tour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national tour by kidney donor, Brian Martindale, will kick-off soon. Martindale will visit Kidney Foundation offices and hospitals in 15 cities, including Jackson, to recruit 100 people to donate one of their kidneys in order to save the lives of 100 children. This is part of the Kidneys for Kids […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Pipe Organ#Havingfun#Performance Info#Organs#Christmas
WJTV 12

Four-person team of drinking water engineers from Louisiana heads to Jackson, Miss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A four-person drinking water engineering team from Louisiana’s health department heads to Jackson, Mississippi to help with daily operations, according to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). “Louisiana stands ready to provide this support whenever possible,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “We have had our own […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to apply for MHP’s 67th recruit class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is schedule to begin in late January 2023 and will last 18 weeks. Training will be conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. The minimum qualifications for Cadet Class 67 are as […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
styleblueprint.com

3 Small Southern Towns to Visit This Fall

As we welcome the arrival of a new season, many of us are starting to map out our fall travels. If you’re looking for some inspiration, consider putting these three small Southern towns at the top of your destination list. Each one offers something different — from seasonal celebrations to outdoor adventures and exciting attractions. Take a look!
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WJTV 12

Jackson State students impacted by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) is working to recover from the latest water crisis that’s affecting the City of Jackson. Students returned to in-person learning on Thursday. Leaders said they’re doing what they can to assist students on and off campus. “We want our students to focus on their academic goals and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Forest Hill returns to in-person learning Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced water pressure has been restored at Forest Hill High School. According to officials, the high school building will be open for in-person learning on Thursday, September 8. All other JPS schools will also be open for in-person learning. Leaders said they will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water crisis grant aims to help Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Visit Jackson announced a program aimed at providing some monetary relief due to the water crisis in the form of a grant program. Dr. Rickey Thigpen, president and CEO of Visit Jackson, noted that the state can only progress if Jackson moves forward. The Tourism Water Crisis Sustainability Grant […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy