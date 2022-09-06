As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.

