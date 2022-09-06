ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Nil by Mouth Free Online

Cast: Ray Winstone Kathy Burke Charlie Creed-Miles Laila Morse Edna Doré. The family of Raymond, his wife Val and her brother Billy live in working-class London district. Also in their family is Val and Billy's mother Janet and grandmother Kath. Billy is a drug addict and Raymond kicks him out of the house, making him live on his own. Raymond is generally a rough and even violent person, and that leads to problems in the life of the family.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Ushers in Stone Ocean Comeback with Animation Upgrade

David Production has been working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation for ten-plus years, with the animation studio recently celebrating via a new exhibit opening its doors in Japan. To continue the streak, David dove into the Stone Ocean which tells Jolyne Cujoh's story as she attempts to save her father's life while also trying to clear her name. With the latest episodes arriving after a nine-month hiatus, anime fans are taking note that the recent installments seem to have taken things up a notch in the animation department.
The Sandman Leaps to #1 Show in Latest Streaming Charts

Netflix has finally released the first season of their new series based on DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comic books and fans are loving it. The series is pretty dark and a little bit dreary, but that seems to be something that most DC Comics fans like. The Sandman has an all-star cast that features Tom Sturridge and Game of Thrones alum Gwendolyn Christie. When it premiered it didn't do as well as it could have on the Nielsen streaming charts debuting in 3rd place. Now, it seems as if the series is doing pretty well. According to the latest streaming numbers, Nielsen reveals that the series is currently in the no. 1 spot.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch

Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Announces North American Release Date

The fabled lost Mobile Suit: Gundam episode was legendary amongst the anime community. While the reasoning behind why the installment was never aired remains a mystery, many believe it was due to the animation quality employed for said episode. Now, the episode has received a wild makeover thanks to an entire film dedicated to retelling its story, and later this month, fans in North America will have the opportunity to experience the adventure in Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island as Crunchyroll has revealed when fans can flock to theaters to get into the robot.
Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake return to the big (see: small) screen in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm this November

Warner Bros. released the first trailer on Thursday for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the new feature-length animated comedy based on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the follow-up to 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. The film, in addition to feature-length continuations of The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse, was announced in May of last year.
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Everything We Know

It's a big month for high fantasy on TV, and a new wave of fans are checking out Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Whether you've been on board from the beginning or you're just catching up, you're probably wondering when Season 2 will finally premiere. Here's a breakdown of all the news we have so far.
Disney’s Pinocchio remake just launched — here’s how to watch it at home

Pinocchio (2022) has just been released onto Disney Plus as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations. A highly anticipated new update to the popular story, if you don’t currently have access to Disney Plus, you won’t have to spend much to be able to watch it. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up for one’s access to the service for just $2. Let’s take a look at all you need to know.
‘Barbarian’ Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick

If you were a young woman arriving late at night to a rental home in a horribly rundown neighborhood and it turns out to be already occupied by another renter, would you stay there anyway? Add to that the fact the other tenant is played by Bill Skarsgard, aka the demonic clown Pennywise in the two Stephen King It films, and you’d think that the heroine would run for the hills. But then you wouldn’t have a horror film. Especially one as supremely gonzo as Zach Cregger’s solo feature debut, which pulls out all the stops to drive its audiences...
You Can Now Stream BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Online — Here’s How to Watch

Scoring tickets to a BTS concert is hard enough, but ARMYs can rejoice as Permission to Dance on Stage LA dropped Thursday, September 8 around the world for streaming on Disney+. Following a sold-out four-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last November and December, and a second leg of the mini-tour with Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul, the concert film was a surprise drop amongst the many new additions to the streamer for Disney+ Day. This isn’t too surprising, though, as the BTS members had recently signed on to three projects for Disney+ to come out...
Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released

As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
Global Screen Scores Fresh Deals On 3D Animation ‘My Fairy Troublemaker’

EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has sealed a fresh round of deals on the 3D-animated feature My Fairy Troublemaker, about a mischievous, rookie tooth fairy who gets stuck in the world of humans on her first mission. In a key territory deal the animation has sold to France (KMBO) and recently also secured sales to Benelux (In the Air), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Austria (Constantin Film), Switzerland (MovieBiz), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Slovakia/Czech Republic (Bohemia Motion Pictures) and Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis). The film follows the adventures of the fairy who ends up befriending a 12-year-old girl, who is having a hard time adjusting to a new...
Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series

One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
