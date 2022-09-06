Read full article on original website
Related
What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, & more!
Introducing KRLD’s What to Watch. Each week, KRLD will round up all the latest movies and TV shows on streaming and in theaters. Put the remote down and let us do the work!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Nil by Mouth Free Online
Cast: Ray Winstone Kathy Burke Charlie Creed-Miles Laila Morse Edna Doré. The family of Raymond, his wife Val and her brother Billy live in working-class London district. Also in their family is Val and Billy's mother Janet and grandmother Kath. Billy is a drug addict and Raymond kicks him out of the house, making him live on his own. Raymond is generally a rough and even violent person, and that leads to problems in the life of the family.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Ushers in Stone Ocean Comeback with Animation Upgrade
David Production has been working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation for ten-plus years, with the animation studio recently celebrating via a new exhibit opening its doors in Japan. To continue the streak, David dove into the Stone Ocean which tells Jolyne Cujoh's story as she attempts to save her father's life while also trying to clear her name. With the latest episodes arriving after a nine-month hiatus, anime fans are taking note that the recent installments seem to have taken things up a notch in the animation department.
ComicBook
The Sandman Leaps to #1 Show in Latest Streaming Charts
Netflix has finally released the first season of their new series based on DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comic books and fans are loving it. The series is pretty dark and a little bit dreary, but that seems to be something that most DC Comics fans like. The Sandman has an all-star cast that features Tom Sturridge and Game of Thrones alum Gwendolyn Christie. When it premiered it didn't do as well as it could have on the Nielsen streaming charts debuting in 3rd place. Now, it seems as if the series is doing pretty well. According to the latest streaming numbers, Nielsen reveals that the series is currently in the no. 1 spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
'House of the Dragon' episode 3: The king — and the show — go hunting for validation
In the third episode of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, Rhaenyra is bored, has to fend off a Lord, then nearly gets gored; meanwhile, a minor threat gets put to the sword.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
ComicBook
Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island Announces North American Release Date
The fabled lost Mobile Suit: Gundam episode was legendary amongst the anime community. While the reasoning behind why the installment was never aired remains a mystery, many believe it was due to the animation quality employed for said episode. Now, the episode has received a wild makeover thanks to an entire film dedicated to retelling its story, and later this month, fans in North America will have the opportunity to experience the adventure in Mobile Suit: Gundam Cucuruz Doan's Island as Crunchyroll has revealed when fans can flock to theaters to get into the robot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake return to the big (see: small) screen in Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm this November
Warner Bros. released the first trailer on Thursday for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the new feature-length animated comedy based on Adult Swim’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force and the follow-up to 2007’s Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. The film, in addition to feature-length continuations of The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse, was announced in May of last year.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Holds on to Most In-Demand New Show Title for Week 2 | Chart
But data from Amazon Prime Video’s ”Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power“ premiere has yet to become available and may shake the rankings up. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Everything We Know
It's a big month for high fantasy on TV, and a new wave of fans are checking out Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Wheel of Time. Whether you've been on board from the beginning or you're just catching up, you're probably wondering when Season 2 will finally premiere. Here's a breakdown of all the news we have so far.
Digital Trends
Disney’s Pinocchio remake just launched — here’s how to watch it at home
Pinocchio (2022) has just been released onto Disney Plus as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations. A highly anticipated new update to the popular story, if you don’t currently have access to Disney Plus, you won’t have to spend much to be able to watch it. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up for one’s access to the service for just $2. Let’s take a look at all you need to know.
Cher Appeared To Accidentally Call The Queen A Cow In Her Tribute Post
I may be going to hell for laughing at this.
‘Barbarian’ Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick
If you were a young woman arriving late at night to a rental home in a horribly rundown neighborhood and it turns out to be already occupied by another renter, would you stay there anyway? Add to that the fact the other tenant is played by Bill Skarsgard, aka the demonic clown Pennywise in the two Stephen King It films, and you’d think that the heroine would run for the hills. But then you wouldn’t have a horror film. Especially one as supremely gonzo as Zach Cregger’s solo feature debut, which pulls out all the stops to drive its audiences...
You Can Now Stream BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance on Stage LA’ Concert Online — Here’s How to Watch
Scoring tickets to a BTS concert is hard enough, but ARMYs can rejoice as Permission to Dance on Stage LA dropped Thursday, September 8 around the world for streaming on Disney+. Following a sold-out four-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last November and December, and a second leg of the mini-tour with Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul, the concert film was a surprise drop amongst the many new additions to the streamer for Disney+ Day. This isn’t too surprising, though, as the BTS members had recently signed on to three projects for Disney+ to come out...
MLB・
ComicBook
Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released
As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's “Island of Dr. Moreau” Free Online
Best sites to watch Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's “Island of Dr. Moreau” - Last updated on Sep 09, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube Alamo on Demand. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,Vudu...
Global Screen Scores Fresh Deals On 3D Animation ‘My Fairy Troublemaker’
EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has sealed a fresh round of deals on the 3D-animated feature My Fairy Troublemaker, about a mischievous, rookie tooth fairy who gets stuck in the world of humans on her first mission. In a key territory deal the animation has sold to France (KMBO) and recently also secured sales to Benelux (In the Air), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Austria (Constantin Film), Switzerland (MovieBiz), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Slovakia/Czech Republic (Bohemia Motion Pictures) and Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis). The film follows the adventures of the fairy who ends up befriending a 12-year-old girl, who is having a hard time adjusting to a new...
ComicBook
Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series
One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
Comments / 0