Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
WIBW
Topeka Salvation Army launches effort to assist 3 nursing homes with happy holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army is asking your help to give people live at three Topeka nursing homes a happy holiday. Shelley Robertson with the Salvation Army visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the effort to create Christmas gift baskets for some 200 people. The...
ksal.com
Sale Will Help Morrison House
It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet. Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House. Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the...
WIBW
Topeka Kennel Club to sniff out best area dogs at Fall Scent Work Trials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Kennel Club will sniff out the best dogs in the area at its Fall Scent Work Trials at the Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center. Mission Creek Camp & Retreat Center says between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 11, it will host the Topeka Kennel Club’s Fall Scent Work Trials for novice through master level dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Boys & Girls Club announce S.A.V.E Program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Topeka held a discussion panel at the Topeka Police Department Wednesday to announce that the S.A.V.E Program is coming to Topeka. The S.A.V.E. (Strategies Against Violence Everywhere) Program is a community violence intervention program uniting the Topeka and Shawnee County...
WIBW
Ribbon cut on Southeast Topeka ice cream shop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership brought the ribbon to cut for a new ice cream shop in Southeast Topeka. The Sweet Tea is serving customers scoops with high-quality ingredients at 29th and Croco. As a Southeast Topeka family, the owners say they wanted to bring something unique to the area.
WIBW
Benefit event to be held in Wamego for woman battling chronic illnesses
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Brianna Hoffman is a 23-year-old woman from Wamego who is living with serious, chronic illnesses. Community members are attempting to raise money to help pay for Brianna’s ongoing medical expenses by holding a benefit for her Saturday, September 17th in Wamego. The event will be...
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Fort Riley to host 9/11 commemoration events
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be hosting events throughout this weekend to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The commemoration will begin Saturday at 9:11 a.m. with the Fallen Hero Run which allows soldiers, families, and community supporters to honor and remember military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice in support and defense of the United States.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
backroadsnews.com
Incentive Bonus has regional impact
The huge team from all of Landoll Corporation’s locations gathered together in Marysville on Thursday for a company-wide picnic, featuring a meal and live band. This was the first gathering of all shifts and all location for the company, which has 876 employees working at several locations. Landoll Corp. employs people from a wide region, including many from all across Washington County. The event culminated in the announcement of the company’s annual profit-sharing incentive bonus, which this year was 12.76%, which is equal to 6.64 weeks of pay. The bonus is an annual incentive for everyone on the team as a thank you from owner Don Landoll. This was on top of two company-wide pay increases in the last year. This is the 25th year of the profit-sharing bonus, which Landoll said helps with retention of Landoll team members. Longevity is a big deal in the company, which has 120 team members that have been with the company for over 20 years. The Landoll family name has also become synonymous with charity and goodwill over the years, and not just in Marysville. Some huge projects in Marysville have benefitted from the Landoll Philanthropy over the years, but his generosity has been seen beyond Marshall County’s borders as well, including in Washington County.
1350kman.com
Mower sparks quick fire in Pottawatomie County
A fire caused by a mower prompted emergency response by Pottawatomie County fire crews Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the vicinity of the intersection of Sales and Westmoreland Roads, South of Fostoria. Scanner traffic indicated the mower had caused a grass fire within 20 yards of a structure, though the reporting party was able to stomp it out before fire crews arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission denies funding request of new LGBT youth service organization
Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3 to 2 Tuesday to remove funding in the proposed 2023 budget for an LGBT youth service organization, in front of a standing-room only crowd at City Hall. “There’s enough people in the community that just aren’t comfortable, yet, with this idea. Come back next year,...
WIBW
Topeka mayor recognizes artists from Art Initiative
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s mayor recognized the various artists highlighted in his Art Initiative so far. Mayor Mike Padilla’s Mayor’s Art Initiative has brought art pieces by Topeka artists into the Mayor’s Office. Wednesday night, those artists received a certificate. Those involved say the art...
WIBW
Topeka gearing up to host first statewide Pride Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Later this month, Kansas will host its first-ever statewide Pride festival in Topeka. The day-long celebration will take place on Saturday, September 24th, with festivities including a rally outside the Kansas Capitol and a celebration downtown with several national activists in attendance. “I am proud to...
KVOE
Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test
Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
WIBW
Hit and run prompts lockdown at Topeka High
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four individuals fleeing from a hit and run incident prompted Topeka High School to go into secure campus Thursday morning. 13 NEWS learned the incident that prompted the lockdown was a hit and run that happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of SW Western Ave. and SW Munson Ave. Police received reports of four people running from the scene north towards Topeka High School.
WIBW
KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for City of Seneca
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, it issued a boil water advisory for the City of Seneca public water supply system in Nemaha Co.
WIBW
TFI set for third annual Blues, Brews, & Bites fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TFI is holding its 3rd annual Blues, Brews, and Bites Festival, Saturday, September 10th at Ward-Meade Park in Topeka. All proceeds from the festival will benefit local children in foster care. The event will feature live music with a “Blues Cruise” theme with performances by:
KVOE
Simmons in different review processes for one-time Maynard Early Childhood Center
While Simmons Pet Food gets ready for its celebration concert involving Sara Evans and Ash Ruder on Thursday, it’s also gauging the situation at its future childcare facility. Spokesperson Julie Maus says Simmons has a pair of processes underway, including a needs assessment of its new facility at the...
Comments / 0