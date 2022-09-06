TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman’s bedroom while she was out of state. Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, installed a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.

