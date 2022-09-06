Real Estate Valuation Tech Firm Clear Capital Announces ClearInsight+ to Support Freddie Mac’s ACE+ PDR Solution

Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Dig Insights, One Of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies
Beringer Capital announced the acquisition of a majority stake in one of Canada's fastest growing companies, Dig Insights. Here’s an inside look at what Dig Insights does, how it’s found success and the company's next stage of growth. What Happened: Beringer Capital acquired a majority stake in Dig...
TechCrunch
NowNow raises $13M seed, plans to scale its ecosystem of financial products across Africa
Agency banking upstarts are the main innovators in this space. Their branchless banking system, which includes thousands of physical agents, provides financial services to the unbanked and underbanked in rural and semi-urban areas. NowNow Digital Systems, one such platform launched in 2018, has raised $13 million in a seed round that will allow the four-year-old startup to scale and expand its service offerings across Africa.
KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered a partnership with Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. The partnership will allow KuCoin to streamline institutional access to digital assets and further expand the capabilities of its user base. Additionally, KuCoin will open accounts to Talos institutional users to provide real-time liquidity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005466/en/ KuCoin Partners with Talos, Facilitating Digital Asset Trading Tech Market Adoption (Graphic: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
FTC Sues Mattress Pad Maker for Alleged False Made in USA Claims
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Electrowarmth Products LLC and its owner, Daniel W. Grindle, on Tuesday, alleging they deceptively claimed the heated fabric mattress pads they sell for truck bunks were made in the USA. The FTC charged Grindle and Electrowarmth with violating the Textile Act and the Federal Trade Commission Act. The agency’s proposed order would stop Grindle and Electrowarmth from deceptively claiming that products were Made in USA, when in fact they were made in China. “America’s hardworking truckers shouldn’t have to maneuver around marketers preying on their patriotism,” said Samuel Levine, director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection....
Coyuchi Goes Public with Reg A+ Offering
Sustainable bedding maker Coyuchi takes its company public for the first time in its 31-year history with a Regulation A+ offering. The Regulation A+ process allows individuals to invest directly through Manhattan Street Capital with share prices starting at $4.50 and minimum investment of $450. “The Reg A process allows for the retail investor to participate in investing in the companies that they’re attracted to,” said Eileen Mockus, Coyuchi CEO and president. “And you’re reaching a much broader audience than a lot of the opportunities to invest. So we were attracted to that, and we also feel like the people who...
crowdfundinsider.com
Paxos Says Binance Removing Competing Stablecoins from Exchange Good for Customers.
As was reported earlier, Binance has decided to remove competing stablecoins on its exchange and replace them with its homegrown version BUSD. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto convert” holdings in dollar-based stablecoins with BUSD later this month. Paxos, a regulated “blockchain infrastructure” that also...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Platform 21.co Raises $25 Million in Round Led by Michael Wace, Valued at $2 Billion
21.co, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by Michael Wace. The valuation of 21.co was set at around $2 billion apparently making 21.c0 Switzerland’s largest crypto unicorn. Michael Wace, regulated by the UK FCA, is a hedge fund partly owned by KKR...
Kobalt Music Sells Controlling Interest to Francisco Partners
As expected, Kobalt, one of the world’s biggest independent publishers and music-services companies, has sold a controlling interest to investment firm Francisco Partners. Music Business Worldwide reports that Francisco acquired a 90% stake in the company for $750 million, although a rep for Kobalt did not confirm those numbers. Bloomberg first reported that the two companies were in talks, with a similar price range, late last month. The company Music and Dundee Partners are also investing in Kobalt; Music CEO Matt Pincus will join the Kobalt’s board after the deal closes. The investment is subject to customary regulatory and closing conditions. Further terms...
crowdfundinsider.com
P2P Investments Generated Substantial Returns in 2022, while Crypto Recorded Largest Decline: Report
Economic uncertainty, which peaked in the first half of 2022, “challenged investors to reconsider finance instruments in terms of risk-reward ratio,” according to an update from Robo.cash. The analysts at Robo.cash recently commented on “popular” assets and how they have been performing since the beginning of the year...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Cuts Loose Competing Stablecoins, Will Convert to BUSD. Circle Indicates No Worries for USDC
Binance has cut loose competing stablecoins including USDC, USDP (Paxos), and TUSD (TrueUSD). USDC, issued by Circle is the second largest dollar-based stablecoin after USDT (Tether) and may receive the brunt of the change. In a corporate statement, Binance said it would “auto-convert” these stablecoins to Binance USD or BUSD...
u.today
Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada
Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Offers Ethereum Staking for Institutions
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based “crypto bank,” is now offering Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The announcement aligns with the MERGE – the event when Ethereum migrates from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). SEBA Bank is a regulated entity providing compliant access to digital asset services.
Curve Finance Launches on Kava
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Since its launch of the Ethereum co-chain, Kava has been the fastest growing blockchain for protocols. Today DeFi powerhouse Curve launches on Kava boasting the highest APY pools ever seen starting next week. Curve and Kava’s landmark partnership is made possible by Kava Rise, the world’s first programmatic rewards program set to drive unseen growth to the Kava blockchain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006098/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Crypto-Asset Prices Decline Significantly: Report
Prices of BTC (-14%) and ETH (-8%) “decreased after July’s gains.” Metaverse (-23%) and DeFi (-21%) “led sectors to the downside.”. NFT market activity also “slowed last month, with average daily users and average daily transactions falling -13.5% and -13.4% MoM, respectively.” NFT volume also “fell with average daily volume dropping -7.7%.”
crowdfundinsider.com
White House to Warn Crypto Needs Significant Regulation: Report
The drums keep pounding louder in regards to the need to regulate cryptocurrencies – perhaps, more importantly, stablecoins which act as a proxy for fiat currency. As was reported earlier, Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr echoed the above sentiment. Today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is stating the same at a presentation for the CATO Institute, a right-leaning group.
itechpost.com
T-Mobile Confirms Another Round of Layoffs as Part of Restructuring Program After Sprint Acquisition
Subsequent to its extensive layoff that left thousands unemployed, T-Mobile is again conducting another round of workforce dismissal, particularly in its network and engineering sector. T-Mobile Is Terminating Employees for the Third Time. After T-Mobile's merger with Sprint in 2020, the firm unemployed 5,000 of its employees as part of...
