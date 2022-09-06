Read full article on original website
Teens fighting led to shooting at Cumberland County park: police
A 16-year-old boy is charged after a fight at a Lower Allen Township park turned into a shooting on Wednesday, according to police. Officers were called to Highland Park Playground, 1301 Chatham Road, around 4:30 p.m., for reports of shots fired, Lower Allen Township police said. The caller believed there...
wdac.com
Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man
LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
abc27.com
Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police. Get daily news, weather,...
abc27.com
Retail theft suspects arrested after highway police chase
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Four adults and one juvenile from Maryland were arrested on Sept. 7 in connection to a retail theft and police chase that happened at a Midstate Ulta Beauty. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 7:02 p.m., Lower Paxton Township Police responded to Ulta...
Allegedly intoxicated man charged with child endangerment after crashing vehicle with young child
Allenwood, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man faces felony child endangerment charges after he allegedly drove drunk with a young child in the vehicle and crashed on the evening of July 22. Cpl. Joshua Herman of state police at Milton says Michael S. Lyon, 52, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of routes 15 and 44 in Gregg Township, Union County, and rear ended a vehicle. Neither...
local21news.com
16-year-old charged as adult after shot allegedly fired during fight at park: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult after he allegedly fired a shot from a stolen 9mm handgun during a fight at Highland Park in Cumberland County. According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, they were called to the park at 1301...
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Pennsylvania bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Harrisburg
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested in Harrisburg Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery […]
local21news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
Union County man accused of strangling woman, fleeing in her vehicle
New Berlin, Pa. — A Union County man accused of strangling a woman is now in prison, facing felony charges for the alleged assault. Donald E. Boyer, 56, of New Berlin, got into an argument on Aug. 11 with a woman who confronted him about his suspected cheating, police say. As the accuser got into her car to leave the home, Boyer reportedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to Trooper Kyle Drick of Milton State Police. Boyer placed his legs around...
Carlisle woman sentenced up to 20 years in jail for murder of husband
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County grandmother is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder of her husband. Virginia Hayden, from Carlisle, pled "Nolo Contendere" to third-degree murder and tampering with public records or information. Nolo Contendere is a sentence where the same fundamental consequences of a guilty plea are enforced, but there is no official admission of guilt.
abc27.com
Memorial for victims of DUI at William Kain Park vandalized
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate memorial, dedicated to those who lost their lives to impaired drivers, was vandalized at William Kain Park in York County. A renovation was already planned for the memorial, but now it is even more necessary. The memorial was struck and benches were...
Suspect takes victim's boat for joy ride in Northumberland County
Sunbury, Pa. — State police say an unknown suspect took a victim's boat for a joy ride last week in Northumberland County. The victim went to go fishing in his boat the morning of August 29 and discovered the boat cover was ripped, according to state police at Stonington. The boat had been kept at a slip near Shikellamy State Park. The victim also observed that the boat was retied in an improper manner. When the victim started using his boat, he discovered the wiring harness had been tampered with. It is believed the suspect took the boat for a joy ride and returned it when they were finished, police say. Anyone with information may contact PSP Stonington at (570) 286-5601.
abc27.com
York County man charged after allegedly assaulting air marshal in viral video
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man was charged after allegedly assaulting a federal officer at Philadelphia International Airport last week. According to court documents, on August 30, Zachary W. Easterly of Etters was found by a federal air marshal in the B Concourse of the Philadelphia International Airport screaming profanities at American Airlines employees.
local21news.com
Stabbing at a Walmart checkout, man charged with aggravated assault
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On September 3, Springettsbury Township Police sent officers to a Walmart on E. Market St. for a reported stabbing around 2 p.m. Police were informed through a report that a male suspect stabbed a female while in the checkout area, the suspect 30-year-old Jerod Coty.
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
abc27.com
Lancaster man accused of strangulation, assault
LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman in Lititz Borough. The Lititz Borough Police Department says a criminal complaint was filed against Blake Strangarity, 30, alleging that he committed strangulation, unlawful restraint, and simple assault, according to a police report.
4 injured, 1 airlifted in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
local21news.com
Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
