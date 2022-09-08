ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

By Sam Kirk
 5 days ago

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found.

ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post by the department at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, the girl is 16 years old and was last seen wearing a long gray sweatshirt and shorts.

The fire department also provided the following photo of the girl. No name was provided.

Missing girl (Courtesy: Grafton Fire Department)

Anyone who sees her or has information on her location should call 911, according to the post.

An additional Facebook post by the department said that the search was suspended for the night due to safety concerns after dark at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

