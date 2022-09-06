Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
5 charged with attempted murder after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Five people are facing murder charges after shooting at Spartanburg County deputies during a chase Thursday morning, according to Lt. Kevin Bobo with Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m. a deputy got behind an SUV at Hayne and Springs Streets that was stolen from...
FOX Carolina
5 arrested after shooting at deputies during pursuit, charged with attempted murder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men and a teen following a pursuit after shots were fired at deputies on Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop at Hayne and Spring streets after recognizing a stolen white SUV...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman 'brutally' attacked man with baseball bat wrapped in razor wire, solicitor says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Cherokee County, South Carolina, woman is headed to prison for brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat, Solicitor Barry Barnett announced Thursday. Kristina Paige Barnett, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature at the...
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
FOX Carolina
Missing Greenville County 12-year-old found safe
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe. Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday at East Lee and Cardinal Drive at a bus stop. She has been located and is safe.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 12-year-old girl last seen at bus stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Haley Taylor was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in Greenville at a bus stop at East Lee and Tiffany Lane. Haley is described as 5...
FOX Carolina
Person of interest in missing woman’s case used substance to kill Upstate man, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was named a person of interest in an Oconee County woman’s disappearance is now charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a separate investigation. Kevin Maler, who is currently behind bars serving time for a drug conviction, is now charged...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
FOX Carolina
Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police, officers responded to a man with a gun call at the apartments on Spring Street at around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. Once on scene, police...
FOX Carolina
Officials: Spartanburg County store operator failed to report more than $740K
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue says 50-year-old Pinakin Patel was arrested after failing to report more than $740,000 in sales at an Upstate convenience store. SCDOR says Patel was charged with three counts of tax evasion. Officials say that Patel operated Spartanburg Combo Stop...
Upstate inmate faces murder, kidnapping charges in connection to 2019 death
An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.
Man shot twice in leg while standing in front yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot twice in the leg while standing in the front yard of a home in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 6:14 p.m. on September 5 at a home in […]
fox4beaumont.com
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on Highway 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. The victim was identified as Wayne Dupre West, 56, of Pauline, according to Spartanburg County...
golaurens.com
LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens
The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is using new tool to help solve crimes
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is using a new tool to help solve crimes in the community. It's called the Neighbors app, which is part of Ring. "People that have the ring doorbell, they can sign up for this and that way if we have...
WLOS.com
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
WYFF4.com
Part of I-85 in South Carolina turned pink and blue after crash involving clothing dye
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A portion of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County is now pink and blue after a crash involving a truck carrying clothing dye. (Video above: Raw video from Sky 4 when they arrived at the scene) Officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the crash happened...
