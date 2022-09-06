ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Sheriff says 2 deputies charged after 'reckless' incident

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Harley Davidson Fall Fest, Art in the Heart and Touch a Truck. Creative ways to introduce kids to S.T.E.M. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Animal shelters declare state of emergency. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville County 12-year-old found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe. Haley Taylor was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday at East Lee and Cardinal Drive at a bus stop. She has been located and is safe.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 Laurens County detention officers facing charges, SLED says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Two former Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Randall James Sammons, 43, of Duncan and Steven Chad Wix, 31, of Whitmire, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, each have been...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged with unlawful possession of firearm in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police, officers responded to a man with a gun call at the apartments on Spring Street at around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. Once on scene, police...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Wednesday on Highway 56. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Zimmerman Lake Road. The victim was identified as Wayne Dupre West, 56, of Pauline, according to Spartanburg County...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

LPD: Juvenile arrested after shooting in Laurens

The Laurens Police Department responded to a shooting incident near First and Second Streets in the city of Laurens on Tuesday night around 6pm. Officers were notified that an individual called 911 and stated that he had been shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the Laurens campus of Prisma Health. Officers responded to the hospital where they briefly spoke with the victim who gave the first name of the person who shot him.
LAURENS, SC
WLOS.com

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crashing into tree on Highway 56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road. They say a truck was traveling east on Highway 56 when the driver ran off the leftside of the road and hit a tree.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

