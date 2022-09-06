ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Strip Rivals Try Something New

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Pretty much every major performer of every music genre spends some time in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Strip hosts residencies featuring many of the biggest stars of today including Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan, Usher, Miranda Lambert, Pitbull, and John Legend. In addition to those current stars, the city also serves the nostalgia market with residencies featuring Sting, Barry Manilow, Santana, Shania Twain, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie, and ZZ Top.

Sin City also has hologram-based shows in memory of Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson as well as a Cirque du Soleil show based on the music of the Beatles. Add in that pretty much every DJ and electronic music figure works regularly both at night and day clubs all along the Strip and you have a very crowded market competing for tourist dollars.

So, to get attention -- especially when you have a property that's off the Strip -- you have to do something very different. That's why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and the newly-reopened Palms both have planned a new type of headline act trying to find an unserved niche in a city that seemingly has something for every musical taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnPdN_0hkadQ3500
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Caesars' Rio, Palms Casino Lean Into Music Trend

Rio, Caesars only property off the Strip, and Palms, which is owned by the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, both have less-than-ideal locations. Being off the Strip and not in the downtown Fremont St. area makes it harder to attract customers so both resorts have tried to offer unique things to lure people in.

Rio, for example, is an all-suites hotel, while the Palms has built an impressive array of dining options designed to make the property enticing. Both resorts have also tried to differentiate their entertainment options.

Palms has its Pearl Theater which hosts headline acts as well as its Kaos & Soak nightclub/dayclub (where major names like Diddy and Frankie Moreno appear). Caesars' Rio has Penn & Teller as major headliners along with a classic Las Vegas revue-style show, a comedy club, the Chippendales, and The Duomo, a venue dedicated to band-based music performances.

Now, both Rio and the Palms have leaned into a new trend called yacht rock that has a soft rock vibe of the '70s and '80s, and both resorts are adding musical acts that perform it.

Caesars Rio and the Palms Host Yacht Rock Acts

Rio will bring in The Docksiders, a yacht rock act that covers all the hits of the genre for a residency that begins Sept. 8 and runs at least until the end of November.

"The Docksiders have dropped anchor at The Duomo – inside the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino – with a unique tribute to your favorite soft rock songs of the 70s and 80s! Las Vegas’ only Yacht Rock sensation, led by 3-time Grammy™ nominee, Kevin Sucher, The Docksiders will immerse fans into a bygone era with costume changes, visual production and world-class performance," the band shared on its website.

The Palms won't be making quite as big a commitment to yacht rock as its off-strip rival, but it will be bringing in one of the titans of the genre (if yacht rock cover bands can have a titan).

"The Docksiders both follow and precede the long-established yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw to Las Vegas. The band returns to Kaos at the Palms for six dates, running Nov. 18-19, Dec. 29-30 and Feb. 24-25. The aquatically inspired act joins Frankie Moreno as Kaos’s recurring residency performers (Moreno returns Sept. 23-24, and is expected back in early 2023)," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Best Casinos List Trolls the Las Vegas Strip

Rankings and Top 10 lists not based on hard numbers exist to create controversy and conversation. You can't argue with fan-voted lists -- they may be absurd, but people are allowed to have dumb opinions. Experts, however, should do better, but some websites exist to court outrage by making Top 10 lists that have very little grounding in reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

These are the most expensive rentals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sky’s the limit regarding high-end luxury rentals in Las Vegas. When the monthly price of a one or two-bedroom apartment easily tops $1,500, there is a segment of the population for whom it makes sense to consider a multi-thousand dollar-a-month rental over a traditional mortgage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelswithelle.com

9 Best Pools In Las Vegas For Families

Some people judge Las Vegas as a place where adults party and make no place for children or families. Luckily, this is not true, and families are more than welcome!. If you’re planning a family trip to Las Vegas, especially in the spring/summer months when the sun is out and about, you’re probably looking to spend some time in the water. Since many hotels come with their own pools, you’re going to want to consider pool amenities when choosing a hotel to book.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Crooks & crooners: Secrets safe with longtime Las Vegan who mingled with famous, infamous in ‘card room’

For more than a decade starting in the mid-1970s, Geraldine Burpee ran the exclusive Las Vegas Country Club card room -- the men’s only back room where so many dealmakers like Moe Dalitz, Mr. Las Vegas, met. And when she died Aug. 26 at 86 she took with her memories of crooks and crooners, tales of the influential men who shaped what Las Vegas is today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Katy Perry
Person
John Legend
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Adele
Person
Pitbull
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Shania Twain
living-las-vegas.com

Discovering (Again) Lake Las Vegas

A few years before I moved to Las Vegas, my then husband and I visited a new community that opened in 1996, Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. We were looking for a home and we, in fact, put money down on a small two-bedroom home with a view. Though...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

September Is A Great Month For Food Lovers In Las Vegas

For me, September is the best month of the year in Las Vegas when it comes to food festivals, and boy do I love food! All kinds of food! Italian, Greek, Asian, American, fusion, food trucks, oh my! It’s all good, and I love trying new things. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#The Las Vegas Strip#Travel Guide#Ne Las Vegas Strip#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cirque Du Soleil#Las Vegas Shows#Palms#The Strip#Travel Destinations#Hotels#Caesars Entertainment#The San Manuel Gaming#Hospitality Authority#The San Manuel Band#Mission Indians
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Change Clears Major Hurdle

The Las Vegas Strip never stops. It's a 24/7 environment where the gaming floor never closes, restaurants and entertainment options stay open into the wee hours, and pretty much every pleasure known to man can be had at more or less any time. This 4.2-mile stretch of road has also...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

Clank-clank-clank: Old-school coin slot machines remain popular

The noise is unmistakable, though it’s heard at fewer and fewer casinos these days. Clank-clank-clank-clank-clank. That’s the sound of money — metal coins hitting a metal tray — signifying slot or video poker winnings at one of the dwindling number of coin-operated machines still in use in the Las Vegas area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

‘Oddities and Curiosities’ Expo coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Halloween lovers can get in the holiday spirit a little early this year, as a convention dedicated to all things weird and spooky will be held in Las Vegas later this month. According to a news release, held on Sept. 17, the “Oddities and Curiosities...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

It’s a Lobster Feast

Las Vegas(KLAS)- National Lobster day is coming up and Chef Stephen Hopcraft from STK joins Kendall Tenney to talk about how they’re turning this day into a month-long celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas

John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local Italian restaurant returns to The Palms this fall

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant notable for its cuisine and panoramic views is returning to an off-strip casino this November. Vetri Cucina is set to return to The Palms Resort on Tuesday, November 1, the company announced on Thursday. Aside from its Italian cuisine, the restaurant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy