MIAMI - The South Florida Autism Charter School has received a life-saving donation. Thanks to a partnership with the city of Hialeah and the Hialeah Fire Department, the school got 300 scent kits. The scent kits are meant to help locate missing children in case of an emergency. City officials said they choose the charter school for this partnership to help the most vulnerable populations. Inside the kit, there is a DNA swab, gloves, and directions on how to use it. The kit will be stored in the freezer and is good to use for up to five...

HIALEAH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO