Hialeah, FL

Click10.com

Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top. Police...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home

MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters

MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Hialeah, FL
Florida State
Hialeah, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus

MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Two vehicles collide in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers came to a crashing stop. Video captured the moment two cars collided, with one of the cars slamming into a gate outside a home, which caused an electrical pole to come crashing down. The crash happened along Northwest 165th Street and 22nd Aveneue. One...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Hialeah school receives scent kits, used to help locate missing children

MIAMI - The South Florida Autism Charter School has received a life-saving donation. Thanks to a partnership with the city of Hialeah and the Hialeah Fire Department, the school got 300 scent kits. The scent kits are meant to help locate missing children in case of an emergency. City officials said they choose the charter school for this partnership to help the most vulnerable populations. Inside the kit, there is a DNA swab, gloves, and directions on how to use it. The kit will be stored in the freezer and is good to use for up to five...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into van on South Florida highway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
MIAMI, FL

