Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Woman with dementia reported missing in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to police, Flossie Watkins was last seen Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a red bandana, and flower dress with a green shirt on top. Police...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek thief who broke into Miami home
MIAMI – Police are investigating a theft that happened at a Miami home on Monday afternoon. Miami police confirmed that the theft occurred when a man broke into a home near Northwest 9th Avenue and 52nd Street. Police say a man posed as a vendor and knocked on the...
Click10.com
Miami police accuse women of scamming thousands from prospective renters
MIAMI – Miami police accuse two women of bilking multiple prospective renters out of thousands of dollars for a Little Havana apartment they never got to live in. According to an arrest report, the victims realized they were scammed after they all showed up at the same time to get their keys.
WSVN-TV
Sailboat crashes into bridge in Key Biscayne
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have responded to the scene of a sailboat that crashed into a bridge. The incident happened in Key Biscayne, Thursday, when police saw the mast of the boat on the south side of the bridge. According to the boat’s captain, the vessel did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two children shot in NW Miami-Dade while waiting for school bus
MIAMI - A teen was taken into custody after a disturbing attack on two children waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade."The juveniles were just waiting to go to school when this individual, 16 years old, approached them with a firearm demanding their property and began shooting at them for no reason," said Miami-Dade Detective Arjemis Colome. The children, both 12 years old, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. According to detectives, they were standing near the intersection of NW 109th Street and 10th Avenue when the 16-year-old approached them and demanded their cell phones. The teen reportedly shot...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into Vitamin Shoppe in Deerfield Beach; no injuries
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront. 7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon. The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later...
WSVN-TV
Gas station owner: attempted robber ‘looked like he was 9 years old, opened fire on me’ in NW Miami-Dade; subject in custody
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade was held at gunpoint by a juvenile who, he said, appeared to be 9 years old and tried to steal an employee’s scooter outside the station. The incident happened at a Caraf Oil gas station...
WSVN-TV
Two vehicles collide in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers came to a crashing stop. Video captured the moment two cars collided, with one of the cars slamming into a gate outside a home, which caused an electrical pole to come crashing down. The crash happened along Northwest 165th Street and 22nd Aveneue. One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer, driver transported after crash in Liberty City
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a City of Miami Police officer and a civilian driver to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, police said. Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest...
NBC Miami
Teen in Custody After Shooting Two 12-Year-Olds Waiting for School Bus in NW Miami-Dade
A 16-year-old suspect was in custody after police said he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in northwest Miami-Dade during an armed robbery attempt Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in Pinewood just before 8 a.m.
WSVN-TV
Man recognized by city of Fort Lauderdale after using training to teen severely bleeding
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescuer was recognized at a ceremony for his quick thinking in helping an injured teen. That teen’s arm was bleeding badly after being sliced open by shattered glass but an employee at the church, where the summer camp was being held — heard the commotion — and raced in for the save.
fox13news.com
Video: Man attacks mother with 3 small children as they walk into grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Surveillance video from a Florida grocery store shows the moment a man followed a mother with three small children into the store and attacked her before trying to rob her. Video shared by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale, Florida, shows the mother park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hialeah school receives scent kits, used to help locate missing children
MIAMI - The South Florida Autism Charter School has received a life-saving donation. Thanks to a partnership with the city of Hialeah and the Hialeah Fire Department, the school got 300 scent kits. The scent kits are meant to help locate missing children in case of an emergency. City officials said they choose the charter school for this partnership to help the most vulnerable populations. Inside the kit, there is a DNA swab, gloves, and directions on how to use it. The kit will be stored in the freezer and is good to use for up to five...
Falls leading cause of deadly injuries among Fla. senior citizens
Unintentional falls are the No. 1 cause of deadly injuries among Florida's seniors. WPTV's In-Depth team started digging into why it's happening so often and what you can do to protect yourself.
Click10.com
‘Unknown’ man’s body turns up at Oak Grove Elementary in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives responded to Oak Grove Elementary School after a man’s body turned up in the physical education area in the Gladeview neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police officers closed off the physical education area outside of the public school’s building at 15640...
Miami teen dead, 10 others hurt in Florida Keys boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old high school student died. and three other people remained hospitalized Tuesday, two of them in critical condition, after a Sunday night boat crash in the Florida Keys. Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County, was killed...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into van on South Florida highway
MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash on a busy South Florida highway was caught on camera. Officials responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 836 when a car slammed into a stopped van, Tuesday morning. The incident happened near LeJeune Road by Miami International Airport. The driver of...
Click10.com
Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated. Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018. Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun. It happened...
Click10.com
Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west. Detectives with...
WSVN-TV
FWC: Alcohol not a factor in boat crash that killed 1, injured others near Key Largo
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in a boat crash that claimed the life of a South Florida student, according to investigators. According to a preliminary report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a 29-foot boat with 14 people on...
Comments / 0