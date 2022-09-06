Read full article on original website
Laredo holds workshop on border water supply
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The water crisis has been affecting our border region for 20 years now. Recently, city council members voted to keep water conservation efforts in Laredo. Authorities say that’s not enough and that there are still more actions that can be taken. The city of Laredo...
City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City Council has voted for the water conservation to stay, and it could go on for months. While recent rainfall has helped our Amistad Reservoir, it’s still not enough. City of Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says it’s important for the public to understand...
Flood warning in effect for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is already creating some heavy flooding for those who live in south Webb County. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning has been issued for Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. Residents who live in Rio Bravo are already seeing some flooded...
Investigation underway into deadly house fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused a tragic house fire that resulted in the death of an elderly resident. The incident happened on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to a house at the 4600 block of Acerra Lane.
City of Laredo installing fiber optic lines; could create travel troubles on the road
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The installation of fiber optic lines could create some travel troubles for those who live in District Five. According to the Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez, the City of Laredo is installing fiber lines around town. Gutierrez says other areas have this type of equipment and pretty soon...
New COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available at the Laredo Health Department. The Bivalent Omicron COVID-19 vaccine is the first new formula since the shots came out in 2020. So, experts say it offers better protection against current forms of the virus. Health officials say COVID boosters are likely to become annual starting this fall. They say people can get them the same day as their flu shots.
Air Conditioning Issues Prompt Early Release of a Local High School
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at United ISD have announced that students from Alexander High School will be released early due to air conditioning issues. In a message sent to parents via the district’s Parent Square, officials announced that “Alexander High School MAIN CAMPUS will have an early release today, Friday, September 9, 2022 starting at 12:30 PM due to issues with our Air Condition Units. You may begin to pick up your child/ren beginning at 12: 30 PM.” Officials have not said what type of technical issues the air condition system is experiencing but it appears extensive enough to prompt the early release.
Guess who’s back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Morning we are in the middle of the week and yes you guessed it right the heat is back . Few clouds this morning then it will become mostly sunny with a high of 93. Tonight warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies . There...
Tiny home project to provide big help in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, members entered into a donation agreement and accepted eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194.
Webb County housing program helps families find their forever home
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Having a house in good shape can be a challenge. Over the years, homes can easily get worn out. This situation has happened to some families in Webb County where their houses became impossible to live in. Luckily, one program has stepped in to help rebuild.
City council discusses water drought contingency plan
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo held its council meeting, where Vidal Rodriguez led as the Mayor Pro-Tempore, absenting current mayor Pete Saenz. During the meeting, several topics were discussed, such as: the city’s new sports complex management, the environmental protection agency’s arrival, among others. However, one...
Pets of the Week: Alondra and Paloma
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this weeks’ edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to not one but two canines who are both looking for forever homes. Alondra and Paloma are a dynamic duo who go together like spaghetti and meatballs so you can’t have one without the other!
Dr. Tyler King runs for Laredo city council District 6 seat
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family resident physician here in Laredo has officially announced his candidacy for city council District 6. Dr. Tyler King is originally from Memphis and has a Political Science degree from the University of Tennessee. He was a Teach for America corps member in the Rio Grande valley. After medical school, he was recruited to Laredo to help fill the physician shortage.
Webb County Elections Office reminds disability community about additional services
School security remains a top priority in Texas
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - School security remains to be a high priority for parents here in the state of Texas, especially after the massacre in Uvalde a few months ago, and it’s no different here in Laredo. Law enforcement agencies have been conducting safety and preparedness drills throughout the...
An inside look at CBP Field Operations in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has some of the busiest international bridges in the country where thousands cross daily for work, school, or leisure but before entering the U.S., people need to go through customs. While not everyone understands the process of what the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office...
Webb County budget hearing set for Monday
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says the county is going to have its first annual budget hearing for the 2022-2023 fiscal year on Monday, September 12, for a budget of more than $133 million. One of the things they’re looking at is a decrease in...
Agents find the bodies of eight migrants in Rio Grande
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The bodies of eight migrants trying to cross the U.S. Border from Mexico were found in the Rio Grande last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents discovered their remains on Thursday while rescuing other migrants in the river. Border Patrol agents rescued 37 migrants...
Four injured after car crashes into restaurant in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several people are taken to the hospital after a serious accident in central Laredo Sunday evening. The accident happened at the 4900 block of San Bernardo at around 6 p.m. The driver of a car allegedly drove into the dining area of a Popeye’s restaurant.
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
