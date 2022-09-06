LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available at the Laredo Health Department. The Bivalent Omicron COVID-19 vaccine is the first new formula since the shots came out in 2020. So, experts say it offers better protection against current forms of the virus. Health officials say COVID boosters are likely to become annual starting this fall. They say people can get them the same day as their flu shots.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO