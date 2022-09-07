ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on Palmetto Expressway held without bond

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171wx9_0hkacypS00

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on Palmetto held without bond 02:17

MIAMI - Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed in the wrong direction in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway, was taken into custody Tuesday after his court appearance.

He's been on house arrest since bonding out of jail. At first, Simeon joined the hearing via Zoom, perhaps in fear that he would be taken into custody. The judge asked Simeon to physically come to the courtroom.  She delayed court for an hour for him to get there. He was escorted into the courtroom by his attorneys in a wheelchair.

Emotions were high as dozens of family members came face to face with the man behind the wheel the night their loved ones died.

A trooper with Florida Highway Patrol, who responded to the crash testified in court.

"We have video of him going the wrong way. You can see the defendant drive up the ramp," said the Trooper.

A toxicology test revealed Simeon's BAC level was 2x the legal limit.  Defense attorneys argued there was a discrepancy in the time Simeon was admitted into the hospital and when the blood was taken.

"He was admitted at 5:55 yet blood was drawn at 5:27," questioned defense attorney, Albert Levin.

But prosecuting attorneys said regardless of the time, the fact that Simeon was intoxicated, doesn't change.

"This defendant made a decision to drink and get behind the wheel and go down a road where he had every indication that he shouldn't be going and then speed down that road. Multiple cars go past him and shine their lights at him to make him aware he's going the wrong direction," said the prosecution.

Defense attorneys pushing for Simeon to remain on house arrest through his upcoming hearings. They said he's surrendered his license and passport.

"Mr. Simeon has never been arrested or convicted of any crimes," said Levin.

But prosecution said the charges are very serious and Simeon has every reason to attempt to flee.

"This is one of the most severe situations you can have and because of his direct actions there are five people who aren't with us today," they said.

The judge denied the defense attorney's request for house arrest and Simeon was taken into custody without bond. In that moment, relief from the victim's families was felt throughout the courtroom.

"They make him seem like he was a good person I understand. But they didn't mention the five lives and how wonderful they were. How much they're missed. They were wonderful kids full of dreams that they won't be able to accomplish," said Ingrid Heratta, a victim's family member.

"Thankful justice is being served. This individual shouldn't be out there. He took the life of 5 young people with so many futures, so many hopes and plans. Now everything is gone," said Aealver Avina, the Uncle of Brianna Pacalagua.

The five victims' ages range from 18 to 25 years old.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

New video released in wrong-way crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - Authorities have released a new video that shows the moments before a wrong-way crash killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway. The video shows a car speeding on the Palmetto, then seconds later, the driver slams into another vehicle, leaving behind a trail of wreckage. Police have since identified the driver as Maiky Simeon. He faces five counts of vehicular DUI homicide and will be back in court in December. Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. on Agust 20. 
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Palmetto, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Palmetto, FL
Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man dies in morning crash on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 76-year-old Sarasota man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Bee Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man, driving a Ford Bronco, was traveling north on Oakhurst Boulevard just before 8 a.m. and stopped at the stop sign at Bee Ridge.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

19-year-old man accused of shooting 2 people in a car, killed woman in passenger seat

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say a 19-year-old man is accused of shooting two people in a parked car outside a Sunrise Inn in Bradenton at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Kenneth Polk approached two people in the car, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, with a handgun. The man was in the driver's seat and the woman was on the passenger side, Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Traffic Accident#Florida Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Worker injured in structure fire released from hospital

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The worker who was injured in a house fire in Bradenton last week has been released from the hospital. The fire happened last Thursday at a home in Northwest Bradenton on 65th Street NW. Two workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time...
BRADENTON, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy