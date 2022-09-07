Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on Palmetto Expressway held without bond

Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on Palmetto held without bond 02:17

MIAMI - Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed in the wrong direction in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway, was taken into custody Tuesday after his court appearance.

He's been on house arrest since bonding out of jail. At first, Simeon joined the hearing via Zoom, perhaps in fear that he would be taken into custody. The judge asked Simeon to physically come to the courtroom. She delayed court for an hour for him to get there. He was escorted into the courtroom by his attorneys in a wheelchair.

Emotions were high as dozens of family members came face to face with the man behind the wheel the night their loved ones died.

A trooper with Florida Highway Patrol, who responded to the crash testified in court.

"We have video of him going the wrong way. You can see the defendant drive up the ramp," said the Trooper.

A toxicology test revealed Simeon's BAC level was 2x the legal limit. Defense attorneys argued there was a discrepancy in the time Simeon was admitted into the hospital and when the blood was taken.

"He was admitted at 5:55 yet blood was drawn at 5:27," questioned defense attorney, Albert Levin.

But prosecuting attorneys said regardless of the time, the fact that Simeon was intoxicated, doesn't change.

"This defendant made a decision to drink and get behind the wheel and go down a road where he had every indication that he shouldn't be going and then speed down that road. Multiple cars go past him and shine their lights at him to make him aware he's going the wrong direction," said the prosecution.

Defense attorneys pushing for Simeon to remain on house arrest through his upcoming hearings. They said he's surrendered his license and passport.

"Mr. Simeon has never been arrested or convicted of any crimes," said Levin.

But prosecution said the charges are very serious and Simeon has every reason to attempt to flee.

"This is one of the most severe situations you can have and because of his direct actions there are five people who aren't with us today," they said.

The judge denied the defense attorney's request for house arrest and Simeon was taken into custody without bond. In that moment, relief from the victim's families was felt throughout the courtroom.

"They make him seem like he was a good person I understand. But they didn't mention the five lives and how wonderful they were. How much they're missed. They were wonderful kids full of dreams that they won't be able to accomplish," said Ingrid Heratta, a victim's family member.

"Thankful justice is being served. This individual shouldn't be out there. He took the life of 5 young people with so many futures, so many hopes and plans. Now everything is gone," said Aealver Avina, the Uncle of Brianna Pacalagua.

The five victims' ages range from 18 to 25 years old.