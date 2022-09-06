The Navajo Nation Fair is underway this week after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 74th year, it’s become the largest Native American fair and rodeo in the United States. The week-long celebration includes traditional songs and dances, food vendors, carnival rides, a pro-rodeo and the famed Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. KNAU’s Sakya Calsoyas visited the fairgrounds as crews set-up the event. He spoke with Navajo Nation Fair manager Leonard Francisco Jr. about the fair’s return.

WINDOW ROCK, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO