ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window Rock, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Arizona woman dies at Grand Canyon during backpacking trip

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 59-year-old Arizona woman died over the Labor Day weekend during a backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon, officials say. Delphine Martinez of Window Rock passed away Sunday after she became disoriented while hiking down Thunder River Trail, which is about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
knau.org

Navajo Nation Fair, Rodeo and Miss Navajo Pageant return to Window Rock after 2 years of Covid-19 cancellations

The Navajo Nation Fair is underway this week after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 74th year, it’s become the largest Native American fair and rodeo in the United States. The week-long celebration includes traditional songs and dances, food vendors, carnival rides, a pro-rodeo and the famed Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. KNAU’s Sakya Calsoyas visited the fairgrounds as crews set-up the event. He spoke with Navajo Nation Fair manager Leonard Francisco Jr. about the fair’s return.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
knau.org

Navajo Nation president urges fairgoers to mask up

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging fairgoers to wear masks. The Navajo Nation Fair is set to run as the Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 during a four-day period. Navajo health officials said at least 45 communities currently have an uncontrolled...
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Window Rock, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Window Rock, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
newmexiconewsport.com

Blind Drunk: Poisonous Myths

Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
GALLUP, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy