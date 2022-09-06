UC San Diego breaks ground on tallest campus housing complex in school history

UC San Diego's race to create housing for its booming student population gained speed Tuesday when the school broke ground on a 1,310-student village that will feature the two tallest residential towers in the University of California system.

The $365 million Pepper Canyon West Living and Learning Neighborhood is one of three massive residential centers that will add more than 5,000 beds to UCSD's housing capacity by fall 2025. The university is already able to house about 18,000 students, ranking it third nationwide, behind Penn State and UCLA.

Pepper Canyon will primarily be composed of two towers, one that's 23 stories tall and one that's 22 stories. The larger tower has the same number of stories as the Palisade apartment complex, currently the tallest building in the broader university area.

UCSD is in the process of building or planning six buildings that will range from 16 to 23 stories in height. The expansion is creating a skyline for the campus, which was once largely hidden behind eucalyptus trees.

The university, which will have about 44,000 students this fall, is going vertical because it has to.

"The simple fact is we have limited land," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "We are expanding access to California students .... The only way we can accommodate these students while accommodating our programs is to grow a bit taller."

Khosla convinced state legislators to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to build housing at public colleges and universities in California. The campus will get $100 million from that fund to help pay to build Pepper Canyon.

The village will become part of the emerging "front door" of the university. It will be located next to the Blue Line trolley station that opened in the school's arts district last fall. Later this year, UCSD will open a 2,650-seat outdoor amphitheater in the same plaza area.

