ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wd7kz_0hkackiW00

The Oklahoma coach typically offers opinions on national topics, but in Venables' case, he's hyper-focused on improving this week against Kent State.

NORMAN — Brent Venables is the head coach at an historical college football blue blood. By default, his opinion matters.

Like it or not, the words that come from the OU position and others of its station often help shape the policies and procedures for the rest of the sport.

But at his core, Venables doesn’t care. He is, down to his very DNA, a football coach, not a policy-maker.

That became apparent Tuesday during Venables’ weekly press conference.

The College Football Playoff board just voted unanimously to expand the CFP field from four teams to 12?

“Good,” Venables said. “That's great. Good. Alright? Nobody's asking me what I think. So literally, I'm very sincere when I say this, and I say it with all due respect: I could care less. I really could care less.”

The reality is that Venables should care. By the time the CFP expands, the Sooners’ conference affiliation will be with the Southeastern Conference. OU will no longer be a member of the Big 12.

That means an OU team that finishes third in the SEC standings could get into the playoffs much more than an OU team that finishes first in the Big 12.

Yet, to his credit, Venables is hyper-focused on 2022 — Sept. 6, to be exact — and not on what college football might look like in 2025.

“I don't even know what that means,” Venables said. “But I do know it doesn't have anything to do today's practice. It has nothing to do with Kent State. And I don't really know what it means in the big picture other than more teams are getting in.”

Venables was dialed into Tuesday’s practice, but he took a stab at a topic his mentor, Bob Stoops, and his predecessor, Lincoln Riley, used to field questions and offer opinions.

“I’m sure there's a narrative where that means there's going to be more teams when that happens,” Venables said. “Let’s say it happens in three years and we’re in the SEC. Well, more teams in the SEC will be able to get in. I guess that's what they might say. But I really don't know. And like I said, I don't really have an opinion on it whatsoever.”

It means more opportunities for championships for some schools currently operating outside of college football’s upper crust. The last two years, that’s been Oklahoma.

Venables considers himself a purist, and he’s trying to stay ahead of the oncoming wave that is America’s fastest-changing sport.

“I love college football,” Venables said. “I’m a loyalist at heart. I love the bowl system. I just love that reward. There's an innocence about college football. I don't want it to be professionalized, whatever that means. And commercialized. Professionalized.

“There's some things going on in NIL. I think that there's a lot of really good things with NIL and there's always a bad side of it, too. I try to look at the good, not the bad. If it goes to playoffs … I always thought that the NCAA basketball tournament was just — like, who doesn't love that? That's cool. And who do we pull for? Loyola Chicago, right? Or, you know, St. Bonaventure. Somebody like that, don't you? Yes, y'all are human right? Pull for the underdog. So maybe it gives, again, a chance for people.

“But I think that's good for the game. I don't like having all the same teams in it all the time either. So does it give somebody else an opportunity to get in? Maybe. I don't know what that looks like. I honestly don't. And like I said. I've got my hands in this program. And I'm just literally trying to be great today. This practice.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Fan Loses Bet and Has to Have an OSU Field on His Property

Boomer sooner! Not anymore, it's Go Pokes at this household with the finger guns up. Nothing I love more than making fun of an Oklahoma Sooner fan. However, I will give credit to Owen Pickard. He made a bet and it looks like he will be rocking it on his property this season. You see three years ago, Owen made a bet with his friend who is an Oklahoma State fan. Owen said over the next five years their is no way the Oklahoma State Cowboys will beat the Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#College Football#American Football#Sec
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 140

On OU's Week 1 win over UTEP, the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State, the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams and this weekend's loaded Big 12 slate.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy