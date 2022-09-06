Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Man arrested after robbing elderly woman in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman in south Reno earlier this week. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills area during the evening hours of Sept. 5. The man was seen on camera approaching the elderly woman as she got out of the car, dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing her purse.
Car accident or foul play? Two agencies investigating death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni
Investigations continue into what happened to Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni after she was found dead in her car in 14 feet of water at Prosser Reservoir on Aug. 21, but conclusions are at least weeks away. Kiely, 16, went missing on Aug. 6 after she was last seen at a party of hundreds of young people at...
KOLO TV Reno
2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
mynews4.com
18-year-old man behind bars for late night shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Sparks Detectives identified him as the suspect of a late-night shooting in August. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) arrested Julian Lupercio-Trejo for shooting a victim multiple times at the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Blvd. on August 27.
KOLO TV Reno
ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
mynews4.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
Reno police arrest two Sparks men in fatal shooting on Mill and Lake streets
Reno police have arrested Sparks residents Chris Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind Patel, 22, in connection with a fatal shooting Aug. 29 at the corner of Lake and Mill streets. According to a news release, both are charged with murder. Patel is additionally charged with shooting a firearm inside a structure. ...
2news.com
Suspect in Virginia Foothills Robbery Arrested
Deputies arrested the man after a traffic stop in Reno last night. A 2 News viewer shared the video attached that shows the robbery taking place.
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August. They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.
mynews4.com
Two men arrested for high-level drug trafficking
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men are facing multiple charges for high-level drug trafficking, the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) announced Thursday. RNU Detectives arrested Kerry "Fab" Williams, an ex-felon and convicted drug trafficker currently on parole for a previous trafficking conviction, and his associate James Plummer.
76-Year-Old Larry Stinnett Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, NV)
76-year-old Larry Stinnett of Reno was identified as the victim. The preliminary investigation reveals Stinnett was driving a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul. For reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off and went into the dirt shoulder. The vehicle overturned when Stinnett over-corrected it. Stinnett was partially ejected from the...
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for hit and run crash suspect
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 4. The crash happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road in Fernley between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities say...
mynews4.com
PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
mynews4.com
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
thefallonpost.org
Fire in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility
A large fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, September 7 in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility with the large pile of railroad ties on the north side of the facility combusting. The piles of ties are located between the Union Pacific tracks on the north and Highway 50 on the south.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, AZ)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Moana Lane in Reno on Tuesday. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash happened after 11:15 a.m. near a portion of Interstate 580 south of Moana Lane. The officials stated that one person...
mynews4.com
City of Reno begins nationwide search for next chief of police
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is beginning their nationwide recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. The Chief will lead the Reno Police Department under the direction of the Reno City Manager, replacing current Reno Police Chief Jason Soto who is retiring by the end of the year.
