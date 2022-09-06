RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman in south Reno earlier this week. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills area during the evening hours of Sept. 5. The man was seen on camera approaching the elderly woman as she got out of the car, dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing her purse.

