ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Man arrested after robbing elderly woman in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a strong-arm robbery involving an elderly woman in south Reno earlier this week. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the robbery on Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills area during the evening hours of Sept. 5. The man was seen on camera approaching the elderly woman as she got out of the car, dragging her out of the vehicle and stealing her purse.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

2 arrested for murder in Reno, victim identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men have been arrested for open murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on Mill Street. Angel Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Arrind, 22, were arrested earlier on Tuesday. The arrests stem from a shooting that occurred on August 29 in the area of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD seeking help identifying man as part of murder investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in relation to a homicide investigation. The request stems from a June incident in which RPD was called to South Virginia Street for a shooting that had just occurred. During their...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
mynews4.com

18-year-old man behind bars for late night shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An 18-year-old man is behind bars Thursday after Sparks Detectives identified him as the suspect of a late-night shooting in August. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) arrested Julian Lupercio-Trejo for shooting a victim multiple times at the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Blvd. on August 27.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

ID sought of Dayton robbery suspect

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in its search for the suspect who robbed a Dayton gas station Wednesday morning. It happened about 9:40 a.m. at the Valero at 100 Douglas Street. Police said the man went into the store,...
DAYTON, NV
mynews4.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
FERNLEY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
2news.com

Lyon County Deputies Seek Man in Dayton Gas Station Robbery

Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Valero Gas Station in Dayton Wednesday morning. Deputies say the suspect walked behind the cash register, demanded money and threatened to shoot the clerk. Once he got some cash, he then fled the store, westbound on Highway 50 in a silver or gray SUV, possibly a Toyota or Mitsubishi with a tire rack attached to the rear.
DAYTON, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 22 through 28

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Rudolfo Ortiz, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Christian Cox, Nevada HP;...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man killed in Humboldt County crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are investigating after a crash in Humboldt County killed one man back in August. They say a preliminary investigation found that on Aug. 24, a white Dodge pickup, pulling a U-Haul, was traveling east when the driver drove off the right hand side and into the dirt shoulder for unknown reasons.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynews4.com

Two men arrested for high-level drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men are facing multiple charges for high-level drug trafficking, the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) announced Thursday. RNU Detectives arrested Kerry "Fab" Williams, an ex-felon and convicted drug trafficker currently on parole for a previous trafficking conviction, and his associate James Plummer.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

PHOTOS: Bear breaks into home in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — A bear looking for goodies broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. Deb Knisley came back home to her house in the Tahoe Keys only to be greeted by a large black bear inside. She said the bear busted through a window screen and helped themselves.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thefallonpost.org

Fire in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility

A large fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, September 7 in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility with the large pile of railroad ties on the north side of the facility combusting. The piles of ties are located between the Union Pacific tracks on the north and Highway 50 on the south.
HAZEN, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno begins nationwide search for next chief of police

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is beginning their nationwide recruitment process for the next Chief of Police. The Chief will lead the Reno Police Department under the direction of the Reno City Manager, replacing current Reno Police Chief Jason Soto who is retiring by the end of the year.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy