Commissioner says Texas gov., comptroller walked back on funding comments; constable responds

Read full article on original website
CharlieBrown
3d ago
The number one cause of death to law enforcement is traffic accidents, that they usually cause. They've never been more safe in the history of law enforcement in America. They don't need more funding, more weapons and more immunity from their crimes. They need to be held accountable and strong reminders that they're public servants. Not a gang of thugs.
Reply
2
Related
Harris County and State of Texas continue budget battle; Garcia claims win; Comptroller slaps back
Commissioner Adrian Garcia claimed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar were backing off from their investigation, but Hegar's office told ABC13 that's not the case.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement
Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
KHOU
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just a few months away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the...
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
The sudden TV spending by Coulda Been Worse LLC comes as Abbott battles for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Greg Abbott Saying Uvalde Shooting 'Coulda Been Worse' Resurfaces in Ad
The advertisement, running across the state through October, represents some of the most significant outside spending in the race so far.
kut.org
In El Paso, Abbott says border inspections that snarled trade weren’t about finding contraband
During a roundtable discussion with border business leaders in El Paso Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott defended a costly bridge slowdown he implemented earlier this year and said the wait times they created were “minuscule.”. Abbott also said that the operation was never about finding illegal drugs or migrants but...
November election reminders: Vote-by mail information; registration deadline; other key dates
HOUSTON — You'll be hearing a lot about the November election in the coming weeks as the countdown to Election Day is in full force. There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with the nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. If...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I don't want part of that:' Galveston County commissioner explains why he once joined Oath Keepers
The Galveston County commissioner is one of more than 38,000 names found on an Oath Keepers membership list that recently got leaked.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
fox26houston.com
2 arrested in connection to death of Harris Co. Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin
HOUSTON - Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Harris County Pct. 3 Constable deputy. BACKGROUND: Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack,...
Dallas Observer
In Denton, Beto O'Rourke Blasts Greg Abbott over Border, Abortion and Power Grid
When Beto O'Rourke came to Denton last year, a so-called Trump train rolled through and tried to crash the rally. But when the Democratic gubernatorial challenger returned to town Wednesday, the crowd that filled the Denton Civic Center was all supporters. The Denton town hall came on the final week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level junk pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
Exclusive: Texas DPS chief rejects claims of cover-up in Uvalde investigation and denies telling his captains 'no one is losing their jobs'
Brownsville, Texas (CNN) — Texas' top cop Col. Steven McCraw vowed Thursday to fire any member of his Department of Public Safety who did not do their job the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. His pledge came after CNN tracked...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Comments / 11