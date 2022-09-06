Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
New 'disturbing' report on Fort Worth police practices spurs call for change by city council
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new 97-page report outlines a pattern of “disturbing” practices in Fort Worth’s police department from improper use of force to lack of accountability. The city commissioned the report from a team of policing experts after Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed...
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
dallasexpress.com
Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals
A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
Attorney: More come forward with claims of emergencies during routine procedures after reports of 'compromised' IV bag found at Dallas surgical center
DALLAS — The number of people who have experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing routine surgical procedures at a North Dallas surgery center is growing, WFAA has learned. Attorney Bruce Steckler now represents five people who had surgeries at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located at...
fox4news.com
Texas launches first-of-its-kind mental and emotional support group for law enforcement
DALLAS - The state of Texas just launched a first-of-it-kind program where officers are trained to provide anonymous support to other officers for the trauma they face every day. The Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network, housed at the Caruth Police Institute at UNT Dallas, trains officers to provide mental and...
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
DEA and Dallas Police raided a Dallas recording studio popular with rappers nationwide
DALLAS — The DEA raided a popular recording studio, KFI Studios, on Ross Avenue near downtown Dallas, which brings in some of the most popular rappers in the nation. “A lot of local rappers, a lot of famous rappers from other states. We’ve linked up with different people here,” Dino West, producer.
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
fox4news.com
Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents
SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
fox4news.com
Dallas PD to create new police unit dedicated only to Deep Ellum
DALLAS - The murder of a 20-year-old in Deep Ellum marked the fourth murder in the neighborhood this year. Police have been working with the neighborhood association to increase safety all year. There's a plan in place to step it up even further. Right now, Deep Ellum is in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of Botham Jean still seeking justice years after his death
DALLAS — In the four years since Botham Jean’s death, his name and legacy have been cemented in the history not only of Dallas, but the state of Texas, as well. Jean was murdered by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018, in his living room while watching television.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth launches recycling education initiative
FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth recently launched a campaign aimed at educating people about what specifically they're supposed to be recycling. The city says too many people are putting the wrong things in the recycling bin, and it's costing millions in taxpayer dollars. The city says...
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery
Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
Frisco police address Indian community's concern about hate crimes
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One woman's racist rant and assault on a group of women of Indian heritage still reverberates throughout Collin County's large Asian community. So much so that a Hindu temple hosted Frisco police for a meeting Wednesday night to address the Indian community's concern about hate crimes. Community leaders say that what happened two weeks ago in Plano still has many of them angry and wondering how to handle a similar situation, which led to this meeting. It started with hateful words and ended with a physical confrontation. The video of a Plano realtor initiating a racist tirade against a...
Fort Worth police make arrests related to drive-by that killed two
Fort Worth police have arrested 2 people in the August 28th drive-by shooting that led to the deaths of a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old. Over the weekend homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, as well as a 16-year-old.
Texas judge rules GOP megadonor’s company doesn’t have to cover PrEP medication
U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor issued a memorandum opinion and order today, allowing a Fort Worth company to offer insurance to employees that does not cover pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
