Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals

A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Attorney: More come forward with claims of emergencies during routine procedures after reports of 'compromised' IV bag found at Dallas surgical center

DALLAS — The number of people who have experienced severe, life-threatening medical emergencies while undergoing routine surgical procedures at a North Dallas surgery center is growing, WFAA has learned. Attorney Bruce Steckler now represents five people who had surgeries at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located at...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Reports of marijuana edibles sold at Sachse High School anger parents

SACHSE, Texas - Some Garland ISD parents want answers from the district after two students were arrested on the Sachse High School campus. Garland ISD won't confirm anything happened at the school, and police will only tell FOX 4 there were two arrests. One mother told FOX 4 that students...
SACHSE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas PD to create new police unit dedicated only to Deep Ellum

DALLAS - The murder of a 20-year-old in Deep Ellum marked the fourth murder in the neighborhood this year. Police have been working with the neighborhood association to increase safety all year. There's a plan in place to step it up even further. Right now, Deep Ellum is in the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police

A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family of Botham Jean still seeking justice years after his death

DALLAS — In the four years since Botham Jean’s death, his name and legacy have been cemented in the history not only of Dallas, but the state of Texas, as well. Jean was murdered by former Dallas Police Department Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018, in his living room while watching television.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth launches recycling education initiative

FORT WORTH, Texas - The city of Fort Worth recently launched a campaign aimed at educating people about what specifically they're supposed to be recycling. The city says too many people are putting the wrong things in the recycling bin, and it's costing millions in taxpayer dollars. The city says...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police address Indian community's concern about hate crimes

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One woman's racist rant and assault on a group of women of Indian heritage still reverberates throughout Collin County's large Asian community. So much so that a Hindu temple hosted Frisco police for a meeting Wednesday night to address the Indian community's concern about hate crimes. Community leaders say that what happened two weeks ago in Plano still has many of them angry and wondering how to handle a similar situation, which led to this meeting. It started with hateful words and ended with a physical confrontation. The video of a Plano realtor initiating a racist tirade against a...
FRISCO, TX

