Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks police searching for person of interest in homicide case
North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two Rivers restores community, rebuilding homes and relations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It has been just over a year since Jamison Gallion was arrested for committing arson in the community of Two Rivers. Since his arrest and the final attack in August of 2021, Two Rivers has come together and grown to restore their community. The work to...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
unusualplaces.org
Igloo City: Alaska’s Igloo Resort Town That Never Was
For decades, travelers driving the rustic road between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska have been captivated by a large concrete igloo which locals lovingly refer to as the “Parks Highway Igloo.” The Parks Highway Igloo was supposed to be the centerpiece of a resort town called Igloo City, but building code infractions prevented the building from ever being completed. Now the Parks Highway Igloo sits silent and abandoned—adorned with graffiti when it isn’t covered in a fresh coat of snow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Drama Association plants memorial tree for Peggy Ferguson
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A new tree stands outside the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre in Fairbanks as a memorial for an anchor of the performing arts community in Fairbanks. On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 6, representatives from the Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) and the Fairbanks Arbor Day Committee gathered in front of the theater to honor Peggy Ferguson, FDA’s late Executive Director.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks community holds 2022 Labor Day parade, first since COVID
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In honor of Labor Day 2022, Fairbanks hosted its 38th annual parade and picnic honoring the fight for labor laws in the U.S. Grier Hopkins, Alaska State Representative for District 4, marched in the parade, saying, “Labor Day to me means supporting the grassroots and the foundation of our economy. Those families, those working families here in Alaska are really what’s built us, since the pipeline and all the way through to today.”
alaskapublic.org
This UAF professor is looking for help collecting blueberries. She’s paying $50 per gallon.
A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor is asking the public to assist her in collecting wild blueberries for research, at a rate of $50 per gallon. Kriya Dunlap teaches biochemistry at UAF, and said the berries will help support continued student research projects into the health benefits of Alaska berries.
Comments / 1