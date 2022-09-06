FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In honor of Labor Day 2022, Fairbanks hosted its 38th annual parade and picnic honoring the fight for labor laws in the U.S. Grier Hopkins, Alaska State Representative for District 4, marched in the parade, saying, “Labor Day to me means supporting the grassroots and the foundation of our economy. Those families, those working families here in Alaska are really what’s built us, since the pipeline and all the way through to today.”

