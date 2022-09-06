ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

AG Nessel Will Not Investigate Plans To Redevelop Old MGH Campus

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not open an investigation into the redevelopment project of the old Marquette General Hospital campus. State representative Sara Cambensy asked for the investigation of possible conflicts of interest in the deal between the Northern Michigan University Foundation, UP Health System, the Marquette City Council, and the developer Veridea Group.
National Guard Exercises Set This Weekend In Marquette County

Soldiers from the Michigan National Guard 1431 Engineer Company in Calumet will be conducting training exercises beginning Friday at Horseshoe Lake, south of Republic in Marquette County. The training will occur from Sept. 9-12 in and around a former Michigan Department of Natural Resources campground at Horseshoe Lake, which is...
Body Of Missing Downstate Woman Found Across Lake In Canada

The body of a woman missing since June 26th has been found in Ontario. Olivia Ernst of downstate Wixom was reported missing after her unoccupied vehicle and abandoned personal property were found near the shore of Lake Superior off Buckroe Road in Marquette County. On July 30th, her body was found Lake Superior near Montreal River, Ontario. No foul play is suspected.
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portion Of Escanaba’s South Side

Please be advised of a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Wednesday, September 7th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKNG WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above.
