Please be advised of a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Wednesday, September 7th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKNG WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO