Uvalde, TX

KFOX 14

UPDATE: Shooting at the Uvalde Memorial Park

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Uvalde Memorial Park. According to the police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on East Main Street. Two juvenile victims of the shooting have been airlifted to San Antonio and are being treated...
